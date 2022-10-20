The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation hogged the attention during the NFL’s Monday night game for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Mac Jones returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. But after three possessions – two three-and-outs and an interception – the Patriots replaced the 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Rookie QB with Bailey Zappe, the rookie who had been under center as New England won its previous two games.

