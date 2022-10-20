Read full article on original website
Auburn NFL roundup: First interception saves Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Noah Igbinoghene picked a good time for his first NFL interception -- 18 seconds remaining in a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers had the football second-and-2 at the Miami 25-yard line when Igbinoghene picked off Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett at the...
NFL Monday night: Bears have Fields day against Patriots
The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation hogged the attention during the NFL’s Monday night game for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Mac Jones returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. But after three possessions – two three-and-outs and an interception – the Patriots replaced the 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Rookie QB with Bailey Zappe, the rookie who had been under center as New England won its previous two games.
Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Patriots-Bears live stream, TV, time, how to watch online
The New England Patriots face off with the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A victory Monday night for New England’s Bill Belichick would be the 325th of his career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347 is the only coach with more.
Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis
The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones on Monday night
After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, quarterback Mac Jones returned to the New England Patriots’ lineup in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. But after three Patriots’ possessions, Bailey Zappe replaced the former Alabama All-American, and the New England offense responded by jolting...
One of Alabama’s top senior high school quarterbacks will miss the playoffs
This is an opinion piece. One of the state’s best and most underrated high school football players will miss the postseason. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Ethan Crawford tore his ACL in last week’s win over McAdory and will have surgery Thursday, according to coach Jamie Mitchell. Crawford, a Southern Miss...
Saban explains detailed Alabama game-week prep in dizzying 4-minute coaching tutorial
Nick Saban was more than halfway through last Thursday’s radio show when Harrison from Florence, Alabama called with a question. He wanted to know how much game film and preparation goes into “feeling comfortable” with what any given opponent would do on a weekly basis. “Whew, boy,”...
Tua Tagovailoa returns in Miami Dolphins’ victory
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to NFL action on Sunday night for the first time since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29. The former Alabama All-American helped the Dolphins end a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tagovailoa didn’t give any indication that the frightening scene in Cincinnati 24 days ago had made him skittish about the rigors of the NFL.
What TV channel is Texans-Raiders on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Sunday, Oct. 23. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC’s only one-win teams had extra time to...
Watch Marshawn Lynch drop back-to-back expletives on ESPN before network can bleep it
What Marshawn Lynch remembers most about playing with Justin Forsett is his fellow running back having never cursed. So, Lynch, who - with Forsett - was in attendance for the Cal-Washington game on Saturday night, did it for him. Twice actually. It appears the network tried to catch the words before they were broadcast but wasn’t quick enough.
Barack Obama among guests for Manning broadcast of Monday Night Football; Here’s how to watch
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return for another week of the Manning Megacast during Monday Night Football on Monday, Oct. 24, and they are bringing a former president with them. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). The first guest during their...
