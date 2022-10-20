Read full article on original website
Obituary: Donna B. Johnson
Donna B. Johnson, 79, of Cary, IL and Egg Harbor, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, WI, following a sudden illness. Donna was born June 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Agnes (Kuna) Schwingl. Donna...
Obituary: Troy L. Hicks
Troy L. Hicks, 55, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly at his home on October 23, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1966, in Wisconsin to Robert and Shirley (Dobberke) Hicks. Troy graduated from Gibraltar High School. In May of 2016, he married Joanne G. Sorenson at Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church.
Clippers Win Regional Title in Boys Soccer
Despite giving up two goals by knocking the ball into its own net, Sturgeon Bay’s boys soccer team still pulled out a victory in Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 regional championship game at Dick Clark Field. The No. 2-seeded Clippers defeated No. 7-seeded Wrightstown, 3-2. “Crazy game,” said Sturgeon...
Vikings Conquered in Second Half by Titans
After leading 13-8 at halftime Friday, Gibraltar’s eight-player football team fell behind and saw its season come to an end in the final 24 minutes. The top-seeded Vikings lost their opening-round playoff game at home to No. 4-seeded Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas, 31-20. Gibraltar, which won the inaugural Peninsula Conference...
