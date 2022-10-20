ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Obituary: Donna B. Johnson

Donna B. Johnson, 79, of Cary, IL and Egg Harbor, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, WI, following a sudden illness. Donna was born June 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Agnes (Kuna) Schwingl. Donna...
EGG HARBOR, WI
Obituary: Troy L. Hicks

Troy L. Hicks, 55, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly at his home on October 23, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1966, in Wisconsin to Robert and Shirley (Dobberke) Hicks. Troy graduated from Gibraltar High School. In May of 2016, he married Joanne G. Sorenson at Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Clippers Win Regional Title in Boys Soccer

Despite giving up two goals by knocking the ball into its own net, Sturgeon Bay’s boys soccer team still pulled out a victory in Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 regional championship game at Dick Clark Field. The No. 2-seeded Clippers defeated No. 7-seeded Wrightstown, 3-2. “Crazy game,” said Sturgeon...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Vikings Conquered in Second Half by Titans

After leading 13-8 at halftime Friday, Gibraltar’s eight-player football team fell behind and saw its season come to an end in the final 24 minutes. The top-seeded Vikings lost their opening-round playoff game at home to No. 4-seeded Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas, 31-20. Gibraltar, which won the inaugural Peninsula Conference...
FISH CREEK, WI

