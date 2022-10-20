Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Madison County suspect found hiding in Tennessee home after chase sends deputy to hospital
A suspect who escaped from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday was found Monday hiding in a Tennessee home. The deputy ended up in Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. William Corey Haston, 45, was pulled over at Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard on Sunday night for...
WAAY-TV
Madison County deputy hurt while chasing suspect
The deputy crash his vehicle. The suspect was found hiding in a Tennessee home.
WAFF
Madison Co. deputy in hospital following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night a Madison County Deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd. The deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had warrants.
WAAY-TV
1 child injured after crash involving car, golf cart in Madison
A wreck involving a car and golf cart has left one child injured in Madison. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident Monday evening. Webster said two children were driving their golf cart in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard when it collided with a car.
Alabama deputy injured in chase, suspect arrested in Tennessee
A Madison County deputy was injured Sunday night during a chase. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened following a traffic stop at Alabama 53 and Research Park Boulevard. A deputy stopped a black Kia Optima and learned that the driver, William Corey Haston, 45, had...
WAFF
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were involved in a golf cart and car crash in Madison on Monday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., HEMSI responded to the scene near the intersection of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two children were on...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Driver in custody after chase leads to vehicle striking house
A suspect is in custody after a police chase led to a vehicle hitting a home. The Huntsville Police Department reports officers were in a vehicle pursuit in the area of Chase and Wilkinson late Tuesday morning.. The driver abandoned the vehicle on Salem Drive, and the vehicle struck a...
WAAY-TV
Search continues for 19-year-old last seen Sept. 26 in DeKalb County
Family and friends of 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to please come forward. Purvis was last seen leaving an address on Inspec Drive in Valley Head on Sept. 26. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says she remains missing as of Saturday, and her family and friends are very worried about her.
WTVCFOX
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
weisradio.com
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
wvtm13.com
Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
Pregnant woman killed in Limestone County accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
Bond denied for Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife
A Decatur chiropractor charged with attempted murder after he allegedly poisoned his wife will not be granted bond, according to court documents.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
Overnight fire destroys Huntsville two-story home
One home is considered a "50% loss" after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WAFF
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A pregnant woman was killed in an early morning crash in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over. According to the Limestone County Coroner, a pregnant woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Rd. south of highway 72.
85 firefighters dealing with blaze in Warren County, evacuation recommended
A blaze — started from a campfire in the Warren County community — ballooned into the need for 85 firefighters from five different counties to fight it.
Madison woman convicted of drowning infant daughter up for parole
A 36-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 8-month-old daughter could be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAAY-TV
Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
