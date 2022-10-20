ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

1 child injured after crash involving car, golf cart in Madison

A wreck involving a car and golf cart has left one child injured in Madison. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident Monday evening. Webster said two children were driving their golf cart in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard when it collided with a car.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Two children involved in golf cart, car crash

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were involved in a golf cart and car crash in Madison on Monday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., HEMSI responded to the scene near the intersection of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two children were on...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Search continues for 19-year-old last seen Sept. 26 in DeKalb County

Family and friends of 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to please come forward. Purvis was last seen leaving an address on Inspec Drive in Valley Head on Sept. 26. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says she remains missing as of Saturday, and her family and friends are very worried about her.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
WAFF

Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A pregnant woman was killed in an early morning crash in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over. According to the Limestone County Coroner, a pregnant woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Rd. south of highway 72.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
SOMERVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy