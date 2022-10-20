Family and friends of 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to please come forward. Purvis was last seen leaving an address on Inspec Drive in Valley Head on Sept. 26. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says she remains missing as of Saturday, and her family and friends are very worried about her.

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO