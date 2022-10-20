Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
lebtown.com
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
A respiratory virus that infects young children is surging in Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. – A virus that can cause severe respiratory distress in children under the age of one or with certain underlying health conditions has surged earlier than usual, doctors warn.Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is similar to a common cold. The CDC lists several symptoms associated with RSV, which can include cough, runny nose, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically subside in a week or two, however, a cough may persist for longer.The virus typically surfaces between October and November, and peaks between December and January. In Maryland, cases of RSV started to show up in September, according...
Franklin County Visitors Bureau searching for tree decorators
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attention all holiday enthusiasts! The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is seeking decorators for the 4th Annual Festival of Trees in Franklin County. The FCVB provides the tree or wreath for decorators. From there, it is all about creativity and the holiday spirit!. The event...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
WGAL
Armed woman wearing body armor threatened Cumberland County churchgoers, Pennsylvania State Police say
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police says a woman showed up at a Cumberland County church wearing body armor and carrying two guns. Amber Espigh, 31, is accused of threatening parishioners Sunday morning as they went into Bethel Assembly of God in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township.
Missing Rhode Island toddler found in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — In a news release on Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said they found a missing 2-year-old from Rhode Island in Franklin County. On Thursday night, around 10:30 p.m., PSP was told to be on the lookout for a blue Chevy pickup truck with a Massachusetts registration that might be traveling south on Interstate 81.
Residents fed up after both building elevators malfunction
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents at the Walnut Towers in Hagerstown are fed up after both elevators in the building were out of order. “It’s annoying, I can imagine that it would be a disaster for those who can’t,” resident Tristan Band said. According to the Hagerstown Housing Authority which owns the building, […]
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Metro News
Weekend fire damages closed recycling business in Berkeley County
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A weekend fire at the closed Entsorga waste-to-fuel plant in Martinsburg had at least six fire companies on the scene. Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Roberts reported a heavy fire in the facility’s pit Saturday morning when they arrived. As many as seven...
Spike of respiratory virus in children concerns doctors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with […]
York Co. Junkyard Owner Who 'Scammed People Out Of Their Hard Earned Money' To Pay $106K AG Say
A York County auto shop and junkyard has been ordered to pay $106,000 in restitution to customers, according to a release by the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Monday, Oct. 24. The owner and operator Emeka K. Oguejiofor of Progress Auto Salvage Inc., located at 964 Rossville...
abc27.com
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
abc27.com
Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
27 First News
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
