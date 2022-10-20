Read full article on original website
Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 41-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Corey Darilek pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Spokane Police Department was investigating his drug-trafficking activities in the area, where he was later identified as a significant...
Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in
POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
Newport teen found safe
NEWPORT, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been found. It is not clear where Eric McAuley was located, but the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office said he is safe.
Suspect injured in shootout with Spokane officers remains hospitalized
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who reportedly exchanged gunfire with and was shot by police in downtown Spokane remains hospitalized. The shooting happened Sunday, October 16 near W. 1st Ave and S. Cedar St. The Spokane Independent Investigation Response Team says officers and SWAT were attempting to arrest the man in a narcotics investigation. They said he began shooting at...
FOX 28 Spokane
Major Crime detectives investigating body found near the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Spokane River at the intersection of Riverside and A St on Sunday evening. Spokane Police Department (SPD) Lt. Kurt Reese described the situation as having “possible suspicious circumstances.”. According to Lt. Reese, the first...
FOX 28 Spokane
Large family escapes house fire with pets in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E. Marshall Avenue. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8 a.m., they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of...
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
Police investigating body found by Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Bonner County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help locating a missing person. Rima Maroney, 51, has not been in contact for several months, according to her family. She has been known to frequent the Sandpoint area. Maroney is a white female...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance.
Cusick man to spend over 12 years in prison for dealing fentanyl to teen who overdosed
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. District judge sentenced a Cusick man to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl to a teen, who died of an overdose. Antoinne Holmes, 23, was sentenced to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. On August 28, 2020,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Early morning house fire leaves one Spokane family outside in the cold, struggling
SPOKANE, Wash. – What started as the faint smell of smoke during the early morning hours of Monday, turned into a fire breaking out in one family’s home, leaving them stranded outside in the cold. “Everything was yellow, and I thought there was something wrong with me, and...
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death
COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
KREM
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Report: Equipment malfunction may have caused deadly floatplane crash
SEATTLE, Wash. – An equipment malfunction may have caused a deadly floatplane crash in western Washington, according to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board. On Monday, the NTSB released its preliminary report into the September 4 crash. Ten people were killed, including two Spokane locals and the pilot. The NTSB has recovered most of the wreckage; however,...
9 people escape house fire in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
