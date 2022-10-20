ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 41-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Corey Darilek pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Spokane Police Department was investigating his drug-trafficking activities in the area, where he was later identified as a significant...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in

POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Newport teen found safe

NEWPORT, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been found. It is not clear where Eric McAuley was located, but the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NEWPORT, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Major Crime detectives investigating body found near the Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Spokane River at the intersection of Riverside and A St on Sunday evening. Spokane Police Department (SPD) Lt. Kurt Reese described the situation as having “possible suspicious circumstances.”. According to Lt. Reese, the first...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Large family escapes house fire with pets in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E. Marshall Avenue. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8 a.m., they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

FOX 28 Spokane

Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Bonner County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help locating a missing person. Rima Maroney, 51, has not been in contact for several months, according to her family. She has been known to frequent the Sandpoint area. Maroney is a white female...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death

COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Report: Equipment malfunction may have caused deadly floatplane crash

SEATTLE, Wash. – An equipment malfunction may have caused a deadly floatplane crash in western Washington, according to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board.  On Monday, the NTSB released its preliminary report into the September 4 crash. Ten people were killed, including two Spokane locals and the pilot.  The NTSB has recovered most of the wreckage; however,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

9 people escape house fire in east Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE, WA

