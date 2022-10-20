Read full article on original website
Related
Monmouth clerk honors winners of high school photography contest
At the Monmouth County clerk’s 27th annual Archives and History Day event on Oct. 1 in Lincroft, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon honored the four high school student winners of the Archives and History Day Photography Contest. Along with the event’s theme, “Monuments and Markers of Monmouth County,”...
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
bcccurrent.com
Brookdale, It’s Time To Pay It Forward
For what seemed an eternity, I thought I would never again get through a 24-hour period without saying that dreaded word, evoking horrific memories of a storm that destroyed much of our community, causing billions of dollars in damage. Then, one day – probably three or four years later –...
roi-nj.com
Walters chosen to build 67 oceanside homes to replace South Mantoloking community destroyed by Sandy
A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for Osborn Dunes will be held Saturday at the intersection of Shell Road and Route 35 North in the barrier island section of Brick Township, according to an announcement from Walters, a developer based in Barnegat. Walters plans to redevelop the...
roi-nj.com
R.J. Brunelli appointed exclusive leasing agent for 246,000 sq. ft. Ocean County shopping center
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC said it was appointed exclusive leasing agent for Laurel Square, a 246,235-square-foot shopping center in the heart of Brick Township’s retail hub, according to a Monday announcement from the Old Bridge-based brokerage. The center is owned by Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1930 Route...
thepressgroup.net
Mayor to ask county for DPW storage help
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Mayor Peter Calamari said Oct. 17 that he would send a formal, written request to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III seeking county accommodations for township public works equipment now stored at the former Washington Township Recreation and Swim Club facility on Ridgewood Boulevard North. A resident...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Ocean, Warren Counties
Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in an Ocean County backyard flock.Morristown Minute. Days after reporting on the HPAI detected in Warren County, another backyard flock in Ocean County succumbs to the disease. (Not a public health threat, but a big threat if you own a farm or poultry flock.)
Monmouth County
MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–This morning at 8:00 a.m. until around 12:30 p.m. over forty-five fire departments from Monmouth, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, Burlington, Somerset, Counties in NJ and Bucks County in Pennsylvania, participated in a full-scale water supply exercise simulating a fire in a 1-million square foot warehouse. The objective was to obtain and sustain an adequate water flow from static water sources from six pre-established fill sites to support suppression efforts at the simulated fire. The flow rate expectations were to reach beyond 6,000 gallons per minute using water tender/tankers and four, 5″ pipelines.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
Red Bank officials expand scope of human relations committee
RED BANK — The members of the Red Bank Borough Council have adopted an ordinance that amends the Human Relations Advisory Committee article of the borough code and changes the name of the committee to the Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee. According to the ordinance, which was adopted...
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
NJ mayor’s race devolves into personal hatred (Opinion)
The mayor of Jackson is experiencing the low level of NJ politics first-hand. From social media posts with a noose to someone spitting at his daughter as she put up signs, it's gettin' ugly. It does seem today that people have no boundaries. They seem, to feel that if you...
After Toms River, NJ break-ins, slow-moving Jeep seen canvassing neighborhood
A week after two homes in Toms River were burglarized within an hour, residents reported a Jeep driving slowly through two neighborhoods and an attempted car burglary on Sunday. Toms River police said residents of the neighborhoods around New Hampshire Avenue and North Maple Avenues in the afternoon reported a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock
N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
NBC Philadelphia
A Festival About All Things New Jersey? Yes, That's Happening
If you can't get enough of New Jersey, there's a festival to support your needs. The inaugural Made in Jersey Festival will take place this Saturday at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey. According to the Visit South Jersey site, the festival is a "celebration of all things New...
The Atlantic Hub
Red Bank, NJ
166
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News for Rumson, Red Bank, Eatontown, Monmouth Beach, West LongBranch,https://centraljersey.com/atlantic-hub/
Comments / 0