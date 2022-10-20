Read full article on original website
Charles City Couple Loses House in Weekend Fire
The home of a couple on Charles City’s east side is a total loss after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the home of Kayla and Allandis Russ on Cottonwood Place in Oak Creek Estates Sunday. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze and firefighters had to return to the scene at about 2 a.m. Monday morning when the fire started burning again.
Becky Schoenfeld – Plum Creek Art Exhibit 10-25-22
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton artist Becky Schoenfeld as she is preparing to showcase her stain glass art pieces at Plum Creek Art Center in Fredericksburg.
Andy Hugeback – Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home 10-24-22
Rob Getz spoke with Andy Hugeback of Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home about their new columbarium niche to the Chickasaw County area.
Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 10-24-22
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton mayor Bobby Schwickerath on the current topics in the community including an update on the LOST tax and a correction on brush pickup.
Hot in Here!
Northern Iowa’s football team used a hot start in the first quarter to power them to a 41-20 win over the Bears of Missouri State to close out a four game homestand. The Panthers moved to 4-4 on the season with the win while the Bears falls to 2-5.
