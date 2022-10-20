ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Charles City Couple Loses House in Weekend Fire

The home of a couple on Charles City’s east side is a total loss after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the home of Kayla and Allandis Russ on Cottonwood Place in Oak Creek Estates Sunday. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze and firefighters had to return to the scene at about 2 a.m. Monday morning when the fire started burning again.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Hot in Here!

Northern Iowa’s football team used a hot start in the first quarter to power them to a 41-20 win over the Bears of Missouri State to close out a four game homestand. The Panthers moved to 4-4 on the season with the win while the Bears falls to 2-5.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

