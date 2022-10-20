ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark

Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
Sun and clouds today with late day showers expected – Mark

We’ll start with sun and clouds today, with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We’re expecting temperatures in the upper 40s for today, and Wednesday. There will be clouds and low 50’s Thursday through the weekend, with possible showers each day. Plan my day. You...
Morning rain and a breezy afternoon with showers – Mark

We start the morning with rain and those scattered showers return this afternoon. Mountain snow is expected for those traveling over local passes. It will be drier Tuesday with cooler conditions and then rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. Weekend showers are also expected. Plan your day. Expect to spend...
Rainy days and Mondays are today – Mark

We’ll see morning rain with mountain snow, and gusty SW winds. There will be scattered showers this afternoon, and it’ll be drier overnight and into Tuesday. Today, we’ll have morning rain with gusty SW winds, and then afternoon scattered showers. It’ll be dry by dinner time.
Rainy valleys and snowy passes on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.
BIG changes on the way!!!!

The stubborn ridge of high pressure that’s been in place all month long, bringing the warm weather, will finally start to break down on Thursday, opening the door for a strong cold front to move in on Friday with gusty winds, widespread rain and the potential for our first snowfall of the season in the Cascade mountains. Temperatures are all set to drop drastically behind Friday’s cold front, dropping by 20-25°, only reaching into the upper 40’s and 50’s by the weekend.
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrived Friday with a fall-like storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s

Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
