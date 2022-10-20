SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.

