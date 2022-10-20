Read full article on original website
KXLY
Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark
Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
KXLY
Sun and clouds today with late day showers expected – Mark
We’ll start with sun and clouds today, with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We’re expecting temperatures in the upper 40s for today, and Wednesday. There will be clouds and low 50’s Thursday through the weekend, with possible showers each day. Plan my day. You...
KXLY
After a quick break Tuesday, there’s more wet, chilly weather on the way – Kris
We are tracking the next round of wet weather on the way for late Tuesday afternoon and evening and continuing through Wednesday morning. By early Wednesday, there is a good chance of snow mixing in with the rain in the valleys. Plan your Tuesday. Expect a little sunshine to start...
KXLY
Morning rain and a breezy afternoon with showers – Mark
We start the morning with rain and those scattered showers return this afternoon. Mountain snow is expected for those traveling over local passes. It will be drier Tuesday with cooler conditions and then rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. Weekend showers are also expected. Plan your day. Expect to spend...
KXLY
Rainy days and Mondays are today – Mark
We’ll see morning rain with mountain snow, and gusty SW winds. There will be scattered showers this afternoon, and it’ll be drier overnight and into Tuesday. Today, we’ll have morning rain with gusty SW winds, and then afternoon scattered showers. It’ll be dry by dinner time.
KXLY
Rainy valleys and snowy passes on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.
FOX 28 Spokane
BIG changes on the way!!!!
The stubborn ridge of high pressure that’s been in place all month long, bringing the warm weather, will finally start to break down on Thursday, opening the door for a strong cold front to move in on Friday with gusty winds, widespread rain and the potential for our first snowfall of the season in the Cascade mountains. Temperatures are all set to drop drastically behind Friday’s cold front, dropping by 20-25°, only reaching into the upper 40’s and 50’s by the weekend.
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrived Friday with a fall-like storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
KREM
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s
Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
inlander.com
With the death of SpokeFest and resignations at Bloomsday — will COVID kill local races?
Despite remaining financially stable during the pandemic, SpokeFest is gone and Bloomsday is struggling. General fatigue and a roller coaster of event logistics may have played a role in recent issues faced by the two popular road races. SpokeFest, an annual community bike ride that drew thousands of people of...
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
