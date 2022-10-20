ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Education Department could flag up to 5 million student loan relief applications for review — what to do if yours is among them

By Annie Nova, @AnnieReporter
CNBC
 5 days ago
Andy Orwig
5d ago

They’ll bail out a huge bank or corporation that’s failing no questions asked but when it comes to the little people you need to provide your first born.

JoLow27
4d ago

These loan companies already have all the information they need. They have income info from income driven repayment plans

Fighting for Freedom
4d ago

The Democrats made something that is capable of mass fraud? Are we supposed to be surprised? If it didn't have it, THEN I'd be surprised!

