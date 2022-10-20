ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy

BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

‘Maiden’ visits Camden Harbor before sailing to the Azores and Senegal

CAMDEN HARBOR — The sailing vessel Maiden, first made famous in 1989 during the Whitbread Round the World race as her first all-women crew distinguished themselves in a grueling competition, and again as a current ambassador for the empowerment of girls through education, made harbor in Camden last week, tying up at Lyman-Morse before embarking on a transatlantic voyage to West Africa.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast’s annual winter parking ban goes into effect November 1

BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department has issued a reminder to all Belfast residents that the Winter Parking Ban goes into effect on November 1 and will remain in effect until April 30, 2023. Any vehicle parked overnight on any city street for more than one hour between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Linda Jewell, obituary

BELFAST — Linda Jewell, 82, passed away October 8, 2022 in Belfast. Linda was born in a small New Hampshire town in 1940. She obtained her nursing degree from New England Deaconess Hospital, in Boston, and was valedictorian of her class. During this time she had met John. They married, lived in the Boston area for a few years and eventually settled in Belfast, Maine.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: On Leaving Home

It’s not yet dawn, but as usual, sleep is fitful the night before I travel. Not that there’ve been that many trips in the 60 years since I first left home, or at least so it seems now. Yet each one feels wrenching. Did I pack everything? What...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Julianne Jones Edmondson, obituary

Julianne Jones Edmondson, 78, of Camden, Maine, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Camden, Maine. Internment will be private. Julianne is survived by her brother, Thomas...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

David C. Kinney, obituary

NORTHPORT — David C. Kinney, age 85, of Northport, passed away peacefully at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born January 9, 1937 in Searsport, son of Kenneth and Alice (Gray) Kinney. He worked at Penobscot Poultry for 15 years....
NORTHPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Watershed School holds Open House and Information Session, Oct. 25

CAMDEN — Watershed School will hold an Open House and Information Session on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 - 7 p.m., at 1 Free Street, in Camden. Prospective families and students are invited to learn about Watershed's academic program, student life, and how students are encouraged to get involved in the community via independent projects, internships, and advocacy. Faculty, students, and current parents will be on-hand to answer questions.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Robert (Bob) Fish, obituary

Robert (Bob) Fish, 82, career teacher at Westbrook High School, noted for unsurpassed kindness, gentleness, and industriousness, departed this life at Gosnell Memorial in Scarborough on October 21, 2022. The only child of Bernice and Andrew Fish of Belfast, Bob was cherished by family, friends, colleagues, and students throughout his...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 12-18. Jessica A. Arena, 42, of South Thomaston, operating after registration suspended in Swanville Oct. 15, 2019, $100 fine. Mark A. Perkins, 29, of Orono, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Frankfort April 18, 2020,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

October 2022 Market Update

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home prices seem to be stabilizing with sales of single-family homes remaining strong. The month of September saw sales of 1,890 single-family homes with a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales dipped 8.56 percent, though the steady demand for homes resulted in a slight price increase of 3.13 percent.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

RGC men’s league Oct. 22 results

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Oct. 22 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. One Gross/One Net Results. 1. James Anderson, Mike Bonzagni, Rick Erickson, Warren Marshall 137.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Oct. 25 update: Midcoast adds 36 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Crystal Robinson needs your vote

Crystal Robinson knows the importance of limited government. She understands that personal liberty must be protected and maintained. This is the function of government, to preserve God given liberty. Part of this is holding those who exercise unchecked power accountable. One of those being the pharmaceutical companies. They can act...
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Oct. 17-21. Appleton. Toni Clark to Joanne G. Scata and Philip G. Scata. Town of Camden to Darlene M. Richards and Duane C. Richards. Cushing. Joseph D. Nestor and Saresa R. Nestor to Kathryn...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing teen, seeks public’s help in locating her

Ariana Montgomery, 14, of Morrill, was last seen on October 14 in Orland. Montgomery left the residence with an unidentified friend and has not returned home. Montgomery has been in communication with family via Snapchat, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery stated she was with a friend on a moose hunt, the S.O. said, in a news release.
WALDO COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy