Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
penbaypilot.com
‘Maiden’ visits Camden Harbor before sailing to the Azores and Senegal
CAMDEN HARBOR — The sailing vessel Maiden, first made famous in 1989 during the Whitbread Round the World race as her first all-women crew distinguished themselves in a grueling competition, and again as a current ambassador for the empowerment of girls through education, made harbor in Camden last week, tying up at Lyman-Morse before embarking on a transatlantic voyage to West Africa.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast’s annual winter parking ban goes into effect November 1
BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department has issued a reminder to all Belfast residents that the Winter Parking Ban goes into effect on November 1 and will remain in effect until April 30, 2023. Any vehicle parked overnight on any city street for more than one hour between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.
penbaypilot.com
Linda Jewell, obituary
BELFAST — Linda Jewell, 82, passed away October 8, 2022 in Belfast. Linda was born in a small New Hampshire town in 1940. She obtained her nursing degree from New England Deaconess Hospital, in Boston, and was valedictorian of her class. During this time she had met John. They married, lived in the Boston area for a few years and eventually settled in Belfast, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: On Leaving Home
It’s not yet dawn, but as usual, sleep is fitful the night before I travel. Not that there’ve been that many trips in the 60 years since I first left home, or at least so it seems now. Yet each one feels wrenching. Did I pack everything? What...
penbaypilot.com
Julianne Jones Edmondson, obituary
Julianne Jones Edmondson, 78, of Camden, Maine, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Camden, Maine. Internment will be private. Julianne is survived by her brother, Thomas...
penbaypilot.com
David C. Kinney, obituary
NORTHPORT — David C. Kinney, age 85, of Northport, passed away peacefully at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born January 9, 1937 in Searsport, son of Kenneth and Alice (Gray) Kinney. He worked at Penobscot Poultry for 15 years....
penbaypilot.com
Watershed School holds Open House and Information Session, Oct. 25
CAMDEN — Watershed School will hold an Open House and Information Session on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 - 7 p.m., at 1 Free Street, in Camden. Prospective families and students are invited to learn about Watershed's academic program, student life, and how students are encouraged to get involved in the community via independent projects, internships, and advocacy. Faculty, students, and current parents will be on-hand to answer questions.
penbaypilot.com
Robert (Bob) Fish, obituary
Robert (Bob) Fish, 82, career teacher at Westbrook High School, noted for unsurpassed kindness, gentleness, and industriousness, departed this life at Gosnell Memorial in Scarborough on October 21, 2022. The only child of Bernice and Andrew Fish of Belfast, Bob was cherished by family, friends, colleagues, and students throughout his...
penbaypilot.com
Congress Street entrance to MMC’s Visitors Garage closed Nov. 4-5 as part of construction detour
PORTLAND — Congress Street will be closed between Forest and Weymouth streets on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, to accommodate the removal of the large tower crane that has been used to construct Maine Medical Center’s new Malone Family Tower. Through traffic will be detoured down...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 12-18. Jessica A. Arena, 42, of South Thomaston, operating after registration suspended in Swanville Oct. 15, 2019, $100 fine. Mark A. Perkins, 29, of Orono, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Frankfort April 18, 2020,...
penbaypilot.com
October 2022 Market Update
According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home prices seem to be stabilizing with sales of single-family homes remaining strong. The month of September saw sales of 1,890 single-family homes with a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales dipped 8.56 percent, though the steady demand for homes resulted in a slight price increase of 3.13 percent.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Homeless Coalition on ‘our desire for a healthy, safe and strong community for all’
This letter comes during a time of challenge for our community, as Knox County Homeless Coalition, Habitat for Humanity and state and local partners try to take a lead in solving the critical need for affordable housing. Below is a letter we are proud to share, written by a resident...
penbaypilot.com
RGC men’s league Oct. 22 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Oct. 22 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. One Gross/One Net Results. 1. James Anderson, Mike Bonzagni, Rick Erickson, Warren Marshall 137.
penbaypilot.com
Oct. 25 update: Midcoast adds 36 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Crystal Robinson needs your vote
Crystal Robinson knows the importance of limited government. She understands that personal liberty must be protected and maintained. This is the function of government, to preserve God given liberty. Part of this is holding those who exercise unchecked power accountable. One of those being the pharmaceutical companies. They can act...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Oct. 17-21. Appleton. Toni Clark to Joanne G. Scata and Philip G. Scata. Town of Camden to Darlene M. Richards and Duane C. Richards. Cushing. Joseph D. Nestor and Saresa R. Nestor to Kathryn...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing teen, seeks public’s help in locating her
Ariana Montgomery, 14, of Morrill, was last seen on October 14 in Orland. Montgomery left the residence with an unidentified friend and has not returned home. Montgomery has been in communication with family via Snapchat, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery stated she was with a friend on a moose hunt, the S.O. said, in a news release.
Comments / 0