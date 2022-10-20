ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Retirees: Here’s How Big Your Social Security Benefit Could Be in 2023

Social Security is a key source of financial well-being in retirement. In fact, 55% of retired workers say monthly benefits are a “major source” of income, and another 34% say they are a “minor source” of income, according to a Gallup poll. Put another way, nearly 90% the nation’s retirees depend on Social Security benefits to some degree.
Earn Too Much to Fund a Roth IRA in 2022? You May Be in Luck Come 2023

When it comes to saving for retirement in a tax-advantaged manner, you have choices. You can put money into an employer-sponsored 401(k) if your company offers one. And if it doesn’t, you can contribute to an IRA as long as you have earned income. Now IRAs come in two...
3 Signs You Won’t Qualify for Social Security’s Maximum Benefit in 2023

Social Security’s maximum benefit is skyrocketing to $4,555 per month in 2023, up $361 from the 2022 maximum. That’s thanks to a historically high cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that’s boosting all benefits next year. But those hoping to take home over $54,000 in annual benefits in 2023 might be disappointed.
Medicare’s Good News and Bad News for Retirees in 2023

Most of the buzz in recent months for retirees has centered on the next Social Security increase. And for good reason. The 8.7% increase announced earlier this month is the biggest adjustment in more than four decades. However, Social Security isn’t the only federal program that’s important to seniors. Medicare...

