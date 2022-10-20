Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Retirees: Here’s How Big Your Social Security Benefit Could Be in 2023
Social Security is a key source of financial well-being in retirement. In fact, 55% of retired workers say monthly benefits are a “major source” of income, and another 34% say they are a “minor source” of income, according to a Gallup poll. Put another way, nearly 90% the nation’s retirees depend on Social Security benefits to some degree.
KXLY
IRA Limits Are Rising in 2023. Here’s What Retirement Savers Need to Know.
Building a nest egg is an important thing to do if you want to retire in a comfortable manner. Sure, you can tell yourself you’ll just fall back on Social Security — but doing so might lead to a serious income shortfall down the line. Now when it...
KXLY
Earn Too Much to Fund a Roth IRA in 2022? You May Be in Luck Come 2023
When it comes to saving for retirement in a tax-advantaged manner, you have choices. You can put money into an employer-sponsored 401(k) if your company offers one. And if it doesn’t, you can contribute to an IRA as long as you have earned income. Now IRAs come in two...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
8 Ways Gen Zers Can Creatively Budget To Fight Inflation
One in five Americans are citing the high cost of living and inflation as the most important problem facing the United States today, according to recent findings from Gallup. Gen Zers, who may not...
KXLY
3 Signs You Won’t Qualify for Social Security’s Maximum Benefit in 2023
Social Security’s maximum benefit is skyrocketing to $4,555 per month in 2023, up $361 from the 2022 maximum. That’s thanks to a historically high cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that’s boosting all benefits next year. But those hoping to take home over $54,000 in annual benefits in 2023 might be disappointed.
KXLY
Medicare’s Good News and Bad News for Retirees in 2023
Most of the buzz in recent months for retirees has centered on the next Social Security increase. And for good reason. The 8.7% increase announced earlier this month is the biggest adjustment in more than four decades. However, Social Security isn’t the only federal program that’s important to seniors. Medicare...
Comments / 0