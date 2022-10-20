ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Related
AL.com

Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis

The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones on Monday night

After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, quarterback Mac Jones returned to the New England Patriots’ lineup in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. But after three Patriots’ possessions, Bailey Zappe replaced the former Alabama All-American, and the New England offense responded by jolting...
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

NFL Monday night: Bears have Fields day against Patriots

The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation hogged the attention during the NFL’s Monday night game for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Mac Jones returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. But after three possessions – two three-and-outs and an interception – the Patriots replaced the 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Rookie QB with Bailey Zappe, the rookie who had been under center as New England won its previous two games.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa returns in Miami Dolphins’ victory

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to NFL action on Sunday night for the first time since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29. The former Alabama All-American helped the Dolphins end a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tagovailoa didn’t give any indication that the frightening scene in Cincinnati 24 days ago had made him skittish about the rigors of the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Patriots-Bears live stream, TV, time, how to watch online

The New England Patriots face off with the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A victory Monday night for New England’s Bill Belichick would be the 325th of his career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347 is the only coach with more.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
