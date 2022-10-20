Read full article on original website
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
WKRC
Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
WKRC
What's the latest at Newport's Ovation?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport's $1 billion mixed-use development project, Ovation, is seeing some of its phased construction enter the home stretch as progress continues to be made across the 25-acre site. Ovation, under the direction of master developer Corporex, is being completed in three phases. The first phase...
Kroger making major shopping change – see who will benefit from the new shopping experience
LUCKY Kroger shoppers will get the chance to try its innovative way of checking out as the company has begun testing new concepts in select stores. The change, dubbed KroGo, will now offer customers four ways to purchase items rather than the traditional checkout line. Kroger is calling the new...
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
WKRC
Ohio advocacy group searches for solutions to learning setback caused by COVID-19
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The pandemic has resulted in historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of progress. Test scores known as the Nation's Report Card revealed that math scores have declined in nearly every state and district from 2019-2022. The data shows that four in 10 eighth-graders failed to grasp basic math concepts, and reading scores also dropped to 1992 levels.
WKRC
Cincinnati celebrates 100 years of chili
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of Cincinnati's signature foods is set for a celebration Monday. The Downtown Public Library is holding a 100th anniversary celebration for Cincinnati chili. Chili parlor owners, big and small, have the chance to gather on the North Plaza of the library for a commemoration. It was...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
WKRC
Kim's Cart: Make sure your pink ribbon purchases benefit organizations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can support important cancer research while getting some shopping done. Kimberly Fletcher is the expert behind Kim's Cart website and she's shares a few products that will help your dollars make an impact.
WKRC
After 6 years and 5,000 hours of work, Evanston park officially opens
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Evanston community is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new park. Walnut Woods officially opened Saturday morning. It's on a formerly-neglected 10-acre property near Victory Parkway and Gilbert Avenue. Volunteers started building the park in 2016. In the past six years, volunteers from Walnut...
Giant Eagle eliminates plastic bags from more Ohio stores starting Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Thursday, Giant Eagle shoppers in central Ohio will have to bring their own bags to lug groceries home — or cough up a nickel for a paper one. The grocery giant announced in September it would stop providing single-use plastic bags at checkout, citing the bags’ high environmental impact. Instead, […]
WKRC
Local author takes a deep dive into Cincinnati's mob past in 'Not in Our Town'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you think of a city run by the mob, Cincinnati doesn't usually come to mind. But a new book by a local author takes a deep dive in the Tri-State's criminal past. Peter Bronson talks about his new book "Not in Our Town".
WKRC
Roadwork to begin, delays expected in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Nighttime paving work is set to begin on Route Four in Fairfield. The roadwork is expected to take place on several lane closures between OH-4 Bypass and Seward Road. The closures are expected to be in place from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The work is...
WKRC
Children's Theatre of Cincinnati invites community to Monster Bash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is getting into the Halloween spirit. On Saturday night, people were invited to dress up and join the group for a "Monster Bash" at its headquarters on Redbank Road. The theme for 2022 was "Chillin’ with Villains.”. Participants also enjoyed...
Field fire in southern Miami County
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
WKRC
'Bone Bash' raises money for Arthritis Foundation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People enjoyed dressing up for a night of spooky games, live music, food, and auctions at the Bone Bash Saturday night. The costumed celebration support the Arthritis Foundation. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis. Nearly 60 million adults have been diagnosed with it. It's...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
