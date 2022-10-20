Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Serena Williams Clarifies 'I Am Not Retired' and Says Chances of Her Return are 'Very High'
Williams had previously said that she was "evolving away" from tennis after the US Open, but stopped short of saying she was fully retiring The chances of Serena Williams making a return to the tennis court are "very high," according to the champion herself. During an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, the 41-year-old athlete said she is "not retired," according to The SF Standard. "The chances of me returning are very high," Williams continued. "You can come to my house and [see], I have a court." Williams...
Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids Pumpkin Picking as Tom Brady Goes to North Carolina for Away Game
The model was seen in Miami at a pumpkin patch with her kids over the weekend amid marriage troubles with Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen enjoyed some fall festivities with her kids over the weekend amid tensions in her marriage to husband Tom Brady. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the model, 42, was seen taking her kids to a pumpkin patch in Miami on Saturday, where Bündchen was photographed at the farm securing a large pumpkin. She dressed casually for the outing in a pair of gray leggings and a charcoal t-shirt...
People
Former NFL QB Kurt Warner Says Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Look 'Exhausted': 'It's Okay to Step Away'
The Hall of Fame quarterback shares his thoughts on the struggling players this season as he opens up about his personal retirement journey to PEOPLE Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has some observational notes and words of wisdom for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. "I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," the NFL commentator tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
WATCH: Jordan Lesley Preview TCU
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley talks about the Mountaineer defense and the upcoming matchup versus TCU
Kevin Durant assesses Ben Simmons' second game with the Nets
The Brooklyn Nets earned a victory against the Toronto Raptors in their second regular season game, and afterwards coach Steve Nash reacted to Ben Simmons’s stats. Playmaking forward Simmons finished with six points, ten boards, and eight assists against a Scottie Barnes-led Toronto. Steve Nash said he was proud of Simmons after the game for bouncing back after a rough debut. ”
Tom Brady Reiterates He's Not Quitting Mid-Season: 'I've Never Quit on Anything in My Life'
While Brady says there "was a retirement in the past," he confirms that "there’s no immediate retirement" in his future Tom Brady is not a quitter. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, is again insisting he has no plans to cut his season short with a retirement. Last week, former Bucs quarterback Chris Simms suggested that Brady's recent marriage troubles could be a sign that he won't finish out this season in full. While Brady denied those claims during his mid-week press conference, he expanded on his thought process...
AP source: Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins
MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else. The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away. Schumaker has been hired by the Marlins...
Complex
Soulja Boy Admits NLE Choppa Was First Rapper to Walk an NBA Team Onto the Court
Say what you will about Soulja Boy, but the man can admit when he’s wrong. Case in point: his recent Twitter exchange with NLE Choppa. It all began Thursday night after Choppa performed at the FedExForum for the Memphis Grizzlies’ season opener. The rapper shared a video from the gig, in which he was seen accompanying the team out of the tunnel while performing his track “Shotta Flow.” Choppa captioned the video: “First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team.”
People
344K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0