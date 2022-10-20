ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
People

Serena Williams Clarifies 'I Am Not Retired' and Says Chances of Her Return are 'Very High'

Williams had previously said that she was "evolving away" from tennis after the US Open, but stopped short of saying she was fully retiring The chances of Serena Williams making a return to the tennis court are "very high," according to the champion herself. During an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, the 41-year-old athlete said she is "not retired," according to The SF Standard. "The chances of me returning are very high," Williams continued. "You can come to my house and [see], I have a court." Williams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids Pumpkin Picking as Tom Brady Goes to North Carolina for Away Game

The model was seen in Miami at a pumpkin patch with her kids over the weekend amid marriage troubles with Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen enjoyed some fall festivities with her kids over the weekend amid tensions in her marriage to husband Tom Brady. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the model, 42, was seen taking her kids to a pumpkin patch in Miami on Saturday, where Bündchen was photographed at the farm securing a large pumpkin. She dressed casually for the outing in a pair of gray leggings and a charcoal t-shirt...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Former NFL QB Kurt Warner Says Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Look 'Exhausted': 'It's Okay to Step Away'

The Hall of Fame quarterback shares his thoughts on the struggling players this season as he opens up about his personal retirement journey to PEOPLE Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has some observational notes and words of wisdom for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. "I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," the NFL commentator tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant assesses Ben Simmons' second game with the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets earned a victory against the Toronto Raptors in their second regular season game, and afterwards coach Steve Nash reacted to Ben Simmons’s stats. Playmaking forward Simmons finished with six points, ten boards, and eight assists against a Scottie Barnes-led Toronto. Steve Nash said he was proud of Simmons after the game for bouncing back after a rough debut. ”
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Tom Brady Reiterates He's Not Quitting Mid-Season: 'I've Never Quit on Anything in My Life'

While Brady says there "was a retirement in the past," he confirms that "there’s no immediate retirement" in his future  Tom Brady is not a quitter. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, is again insisting he has no plans to cut his season short with a retirement. Last week, former Bucs quarterback Chris Simms suggested that Brady's recent marriage troubles could be a sign that he won't finish out this season in full. While Brady denied those claims during his mid-week press conference, he expanded on his thought process...
TAMPA, FL
Complex

Soulja Boy Admits NLE Choppa Was First Rapper to Walk an NBA Team Onto the Court

Say what you will about Soulja Boy, but the man can admit when he’s wrong. Case in point: his recent Twitter exchange with NLE Choppa. It all began Thursday night after Choppa performed at the FedExForum for the Memphis Grizzlies’ season opener. The rapper shared a video from the gig, in which he was seen accompanying the team out of the tunnel while performing his track “Shotta Flow.” Choppa captioned the video: “First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team.”
MEMPHIS, TN
People

People

344K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy