I can't afford to take a mental-health break. Here's what I do instead as a busy mom.

Reading about famous people taking mental-health breaks is inspiring but not something I can do.

Taking time off is impossible for me because I need to save for my kids' college years.

I've started making changes that are making me feel better, like talking openly about my struggles.

I read a headline about a famous person who canceled the remainder of their tour to focus on their mental health and immediately had two conflicting thoughts. The first was, "That's great! Good for them!" The second was, "Must be nice."

Honestly, I am glad they did it. Their choice to focus on their mental health is helping all of us realize the importance of taking care of ourselves. I applaud them, much like I applauded Simone Biles and others in the past few years.

But I struggle.

Why it's a good thing

Celebrities making a choice to focus on their mental health is a good thing. They are sometimes doing this at a substantial financial and social cost. They face backlash from fans. They hear about it on social media. They stand to lose millions of dollars, all in the name of preserving their overall well-being.

They are making a good choice for them.

I'm sure it's not easy. It's healthy for Tom Holland, Biles, Shawn Mendes, and a growing list of celebrities to prioritize their mental health over fame and wealth. It also paves the way for the rest of us to at least consider following suit. But that's where it gets tricky.

It's not practical for everyone

While these celebrities' decisions may have a financial impact — Mendes alone is facing a predicted loss in the tens of millions — they can afford it. Many of us face a different reality.

Rising prices of everything from gas to groceries have families scrambling, with 48% of consumers in an analysis from the American Consumer Credit Counseling reporting changes in lifestyle due to inflation. Additionally, 12.5% of children in the US were food insecure as of 2021, according to a report from the US department of agriculture , with the potential for that number to rise this year. When I'm simply trying to put food on the table, and maybe help pay for college for my kids, taking time off work feels impossible.

Even without these challenges, it isn't practical for many people to take extended time off from work to seek medical help and treatments at additional cost to better their mental health. As a self-employed writer, I have no vacation days. There are simply days I earn money and days I don't. If I take time off and lose income, I feel like it will only perpetuate the problem.

Even for those with a traditional job, a loss of income, combined with losing benefits like health insurance and expenses of mental health services, is simply too much.

What I am doing that helps

One of the first things I hear as a busy mom when I hint at being overwhelmed or struggling is to practice self-care. Well-intentioned people and professionals alike tout directives like "take a bath " or "get your nails done," as if 30 minutes to relax is going to fix the problem. While baths and manicures can be good, they cannot solve the mental-health crisis.

I am starting with a shift in my thinking. For far too long, mental health and physical and emotional well-being have been pushed aside as frivolous, coming in last on the list of needs — if at all. Instead of thinking of them as things I will get to when I have time, I'm shifting my approach.

I'm talking about it, identifying where I am struggling, and putting words to what is wrong. Those are important first steps for me to begin to give my well-being a more predominant place in my day-to-day life.

Recently, on a really hard day, I told my family that I needed to go to bed a little earlier. I finally admitted that the shoulder pain I was having wasn't going away with a few painkillers, and I made an appointment with the doctor. As I make these small changes, I can feel this tiny momentum building within me to make more space for mental and overall health in my everyday life.

Moving forward, I am trying to normalize and prioritize seeking help. This may look like an appointment to talk to a professional counselor, or it may look like asking my family and friends for help. I'm open to online counseling services and other trustworthy people who can help, such as a pastor or support group. I'm learning that talking to someone who can help is far better for me than a TV binge session — though those can be good once in a while.

Focusing on my mental health doesn't mean canceling my life. If I am struggling and feel a little jealous of people who can afford to take an extended break, I'm asking myself: What can I do today? I may not be able to take a few months on a tropical island away from work, family, and stress, but I can do something.