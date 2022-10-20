ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I can't afford to take a mental-health break. Here's what I do instead as a busy mom.

By Rebecca Hastings
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xF8si_0igXSNId00

Maskot/Getty Images

  • Reading about famous people taking mental-health breaks is inspiring but not something I can do.
  • Taking time off is impossible for me because I need to save for my kids' college years.
  • I've started making changes that are making me feel better, like talking openly about my struggles.

I read a headline about a famous person who canceled the remainder of their tour to focus on their mental health and immediately had two conflicting thoughts. The first was, "That's great! Good for them!" The second was, "Must be nice."

Honestly, I am glad they did it. Their choice to focus on their mental health is helping all of us realize the importance of taking care of ourselves. I applaud them, much like I applauded Simone Biles and others in the past few years.

But I struggle.

Why it's a good thing

Celebrities making a choice to focus on their mental health is a good thing. They are sometimes doing this at a substantial financial and social cost. They face backlash from fans. They hear about it on social media. They stand to lose millions of dollars, all in the name of preserving their overall well-being.

They are making a good choice for them.

I'm sure it's not easy. It's healthy for Tom Holland, Biles, Shawn Mendes, and a growing list of celebrities to prioritize their mental health over fame and wealth. It also paves the way for the rest of us to at least consider following suit. But that's where it gets tricky.

It's not practical for everyone

While these celebrities' decisions may have a financial impact — Mendes alone is facing a predicted loss in the tens of millions — they can afford it. Many of us face a different reality.

Rising prices of everything from gas to groceries have families scrambling, with 48% of consumers in an analysis from the American Consumer Credit Counseling reporting changes in lifestyle due to inflation. Additionally, 12.5% of children in the US were food insecure as of 2021, according to a report from the US department of agriculture , with the potential for that number to rise this year. When I'm simply trying to put food on the table, and maybe help pay for college for my kids, taking time off work feels impossible.

Even without these challenges, it isn't practical for many people to take extended time off from work to seek medical help and treatments at additional cost to better their mental health. As a self-employed writer, I have no vacation days. There are simply days I earn money and days I don't. If I take time off and lose income, I feel like it will only perpetuate the problem.

Even for those with a traditional job, a loss of income, combined with losing benefits like health insurance and expenses of mental health services, is simply too much.

What I am doing that helps

One of the first things I hear as a busy mom when I hint at being overwhelmed or struggling is to practice self-care. Well-intentioned people and professionals alike tout directives like "take a bath " or "get your nails done," as if 30 minutes to relax is going to fix the problem. While baths and manicures can be good, they cannot solve the mental-health crisis.

I am starting with a shift in my thinking. For far too long, mental health and physical and emotional well-being have been pushed aside as frivolous, coming in last on the list of needs — if at all. Instead of thinking of them as things I will get to when I have time, I'm shifting my approach.

I'm talking about it, identifying where I am struggling, and putting words to what is wrong. Those are important first steps for me to begin to give my well-being a more predominant place in my day-to-day life.

Recently, on a really hard day, I told my family that I needed to go to bed a little earlier. I finally admitted that the shoulder pain I was having wasn't going away with a few painkillers, and I made an appointment with the doctor. As I make these small changes, I can feel this tiny momentum building within me to make more space for mental and overall health in my everyday life.

Moving forward, I am trying to normalize and prioritize seeking help. This may look like an appointment to talk to a professional counselor, or it may look like asking my family and friends for help. I'm open to online counseling services and other trustworthy people who can help, such as a pastor or support group. I'm learning that talking to someone who can help is far better for me than a TV binge session — though those can be good once in a while.

Focusing on my mental health doesn't mean canceling my life. If I am struggling and feel a little jealous of people who can afford to take an extended break, I'm asking myself: What can I do today? I may not be able to take a few months on a tropical island away from work, family, and stress, but I can do something.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain

When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
shefinds

The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
CNBC

It's time to stop saying 'fully vaccinated' for Covid, experts say—here's why

If you still say "fully vaccinated" for Covid, it's time to stop. With new boosters on the market and an ever-evolving virus, experts say the term no longer means being the most protected you can be. They point to two, far more appropriate alternatives to use in this current phase of the pandemic: "up-to-date" with Covid vaccines or simply indicating whether you've gotten your latest booster shot.
MedicineNet.com

What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
Tyla

Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease

A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
ScienceAlert

Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science

With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Insider

Insider

641K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy