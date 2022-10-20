ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns

Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy

Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
KATY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston

A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to preserve history, remain in Fourth Ward

HOUSTON – Residents of Houston’s first historically Black community, founded by ex-slaves, notched a victory this month in a debate over redistricting the city’s 11 council districts. Houston’s City Council this month approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/boat-crash-on-lake-conroe-3/
CONROE, TX
travellemming.com

27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)

In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Cypress due to low distribution system pressure after water main break, officials say

HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Sunday for residents living in parts of Cypress due to low water pressure after a water main break, according to officials. Although the leak has since been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, according to a news release.
CYPRESS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
AMARILLO, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX

