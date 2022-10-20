HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Sunday for residents living in parts of Cypress due to low water pressure after a water main break, according to officials. Although the leak has since been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, according to a news release.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO