Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns
Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
Click2Houston.com
Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The man was...
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
csengineermag.com
Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs Massive Concrete Vehicular Tunnels in Houston’s Memorial Park
For over 50 years, Memorial Park in Houston, TX has been divided in half by Memorial Drive and its busy traffic; but all that has changed. Humans and animal traffic alike now enjoy a seamless and safe way to enjoy both sides of the 1,500-acre park with the construction of land bridges over recently completed vehicular tunnels.
Click2Houston.com
📸PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area⛈️
HOUSTON – A fall front was the cause of loud storms passing through the region from 11 p.m. -2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout southeast Texas. The front dramatically dropped temperatures and some Houston-area residents saw lightning and damage...
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy
Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
Boil water notice in effect for some customers in Spring
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is prompted by a low water pressure incident.
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston
A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to preserve history, remain in Fourth Ward
HOUSTON – Residents of Houston’s first historically Black community, founded by ex-slaves, notched a victory this month in a debate over redistricting the city’s 11 council districts. Houston’s City Council this month approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
Click2Houston.com
Repairs underway after water main break causes outage in one area of NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Repair crews are quickly fixing an outage after a water main break left some residents in NW Harris County with no water. According to officials from Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 114, the district’s water operator, Eagle Water Management, is aware of the issue and is working to restore the system.
Median price of homes sold rises year over year in most ZIP codes in Conroe, Montgomery in September
The median price of homes sold rose in seven of eight ZIP codes, excluding Montgomery ZIP code 77356. (Courtesy Pexels) Year over year, four ZIP codes primarily in the Conroe area saw the number of homes sold increase while four other local ZIP codes saw a decrease in the number of homes sold in September.
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
mocomotive.com
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/boat-crash-on-lake-conroe-3/
travellemming.com
27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)
In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Cypress due to low distribution system pressure after water main break, officials say
HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Sunday for residents living in parts of Cypress due to low water pressure after a water main break, according to officials. Although the leak has since been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, according to a news release.
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Click2Houston.com
From 10-pound cinnamon rolls to 100-pound pizzas -- plus baos and noodles for days
This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder returns with NEW restaurants to showcase. This week, he visits League City at Bonnie’s Donuts, home of the 10-pound cinnamon roll!. Also, he visits Hondo, Texas, near San Antonio, where he meets two friends from Dirt Road Cookers cooking the largest pizza in Texas -- 100 pounds!
Comments / 0