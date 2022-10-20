Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: First concert and fall market at Cumming City Center, plus haunted cemetery tourJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com
A tale of two sisters: Buford’s Pickens twins announce college plans
Since they were 3 years old, Mackenzie and Madison Pickens have been running around softball fields at the American Legion Buford Recreation League in Buford, acquiring skills that have catapulted them to being on two of the top teams in the state of Georgia, the Buford High School varsity softball team and the Georgia Impact 06 Sampson travel team.
accesswdun.com
Kickoff for UGA-Vols top 3 showdown is set
ATHENS — The Nov. 5, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Sanford Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The matchup between top three teams will be televised by CBS, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 67-45-1...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
Georgia football solidifies its No.1 overall ranking
Georgia football remains the No.1 overall team in the country despite having the week off, and the Dawgs should have. There is no one outside Tennessee that is playing as well as the Dawgs, so until Georgia maybe gets beat, they should stay on top of the polls. The Dawgs...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Melt Yard opening soon
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road
A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
accesswdun.com
Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men
Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
accesswdun.com
Hall County School Board votes on Lyman Hall expansion
The Hall County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with renovation and expansion plans for Lyman Hall Elementary school. Phase one of the expansion will include renovating the southern wing of the school and adding a second level. This will provide 20 new classrooms that can host 300 additional students. Current plans also seek to add another common area, support spaces for students and teachers and will expand the existing cafeteria. The expansion looks to add 36,000-square-feet to the existing building.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
accesswdun.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
accesswdun.com
Truett McConnell University Receives $3 Million for Charles F. Stanley Global Impact Center
Truett McConnel University recently received a $3 million gift to endow a faculty chair, Dr. Charles F. Stanley, Chair of Theology, and fund the Global Impact Center. The Global Impact Center will be in Miller Hall, the building which serves as the centerpiece of the TMU campus. According to a...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
Comments / 0