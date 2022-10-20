ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: Father of missing five year old arrested for her murder

The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been charged with her murder, authorities announced on Monday.Adam Montgomery allegedly struck Harmony repeatedly “in the head with a closed fist,” state Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference announcing the charges, according to the Associated Press. The 32-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with a witness.  Harmony was five years old when she disappeared in 2019. She wasn’t reported missing until a year later, and her body has never been found. “I do want to...
MANCHESTER, NH
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Chrissie Massey

California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
People

Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation

Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement At just 14 years old, Emmett Till's life was savagely cut short during the summer of 1955. The Black teen from Chicago was visiting family members in Money, Miss., when a white woman, 21-year-old shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he had propositioned and lewdly grabbed her at her family's grocery store on August 24. In response to the accusations, several...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy