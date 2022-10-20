Read full article on original website
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death
The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
Brother’s adoptive father blames state for Harmony Montgomery’s death
The parents of Harmony Montgomery’s younger brother, Jamison Miller, have spoken out after New Hampshire Police arrested Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, on Monday and charged him with killing her. “DCF gave a child to a murderer,” Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller, one of Jamison’s adoptive fathers, said in a tweet....
Harmony Montgomery: Father of missing five year old arrested for her murder
The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been charged with her murder, authorities announced on Monday.Adam Montgomery allegedly struck Harmony repeatedly “in the head with a closed fist,” state Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference announcing the charges, according to the Associated Press. The 32-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with a witness. Harmony was five years old when she disappeared in 2019. She wasn’t reported missing until a year later, and her body has never been found. “I do want to...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison
A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to...
Ohio Man Who Killed and Decapitated His Mother in Front of 6-Year-Old Nephew Learns His Fate
A 35-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to killing his mother and sawing her head off — while a young child watched in horror — before setting the woman’s body and house on fire. Appearing before Judge Mark...
Jan. 6 defendant wants his guns back
Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr. is awaiting trial on felony charges related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, but he asked a federal judge on Wednesday to return his firearms taken by the FBI when he was arrested a few days after the riot.
Shock new details on Quinton Simon’s disappearance as cops reveal disturbing reason why 911 call won’t be released
MISSING Quinton Simon's mom told cops "her door was open" the morning she discovered her son has vanished, according to the emergency dispatch call. Police have so far refused to release the 911 call in the bizarre disappearance of two-year-old Simon from his home in Georgia, citing the ongoing investigation.
California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson
Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation
Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement At just 14 years old, Emmett Till's life was savagely cut short during the summer of 1955. The Black teen from Chicago was visiting family members in Money, Miss., when a white woman, 21-year-old shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he had propositioned and lewdly grabbed her at her family's grocery store on August 24. In response to the accusations, several...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
