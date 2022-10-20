ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — October 21-23

By sheath, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Special

The Party for Preservation

The Party for Preservation is known as the “party of the year” in Vinings. On Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy the beautiful autumn weather and support the preservation of some of Vinings’ most historic structures at the historic Pace House, located at 3057 Paces Mill Road SE in Atlanta. The event will benefit the Vinings Historical Preservation Society.

Tickets start at $125. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Party for Preservation website at vinings.org/events.

Family Fun Day in The Garden

Fall Family Fun Day, hosted by the Marietta Educational Garden Center, returns this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. on the grounds of Fair Oaks. This free family event will feature presentations at 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. by a bat expert, Joe Ranney, friendly farm animals from Little Red Barn’s mobile petting zoo, autumn crafts, games and more. Fair Oaks is located at 505 Kennesaw Ave. in Marietta.

Spooktacular Chase

Get ready for Powder Springs’ Spooktacular Chase this Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon in Historic Downtown Powder Springs.

Register today for this annual Halloween-themed event. Come dressed in costumes and ready to enjoy the scenic routes of the surrounding area and Silver Comet Trail. All proceeds of this 14th annual event support the life-changing services provided by Vision Rehabilitation Services of Georgia to individuals of all ages who are blind or visually impaired across 31 counties of North Georgia. Gift cards go to the top male and female runners for each event.

The spooktacular 8K is a verified qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race. The 5K course is a family-friendly timed fun run that is also pet friendly.

Day of registration and packet pick up is from 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday. The races begin at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to register for the event, click here.

Fall Festival Trunk or Treat

Come out to Thurman Springs Park and the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater this Saturday for a morning of frightful fun with the family.

Wear your favorite costume and scare up some tasty treats! Starting at 10 a.m. you can tour the park to enjoy some Halloween fun. Enjoy trunks filled with treats, live music, a story-time and more. This event is free to the public.

Thurman Springs Park is located at 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs. For more information, click here.

Truck-A-Palooza at Town Center at Cobb

Come out for Cobb Safety Village's Truck A Palooza event this Saturday in the Town Center at Cobb parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy Police Cars, SWAT Trucks, Fire Rescue Trucks, Fire Engines, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Dump Trucks, Military Vehicles and so much more. Tickets are $5 per person and $20 per family, while kids under 2 years old can attend for free.

The Town Center at Cobb mall is located at 390 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw.

For more information, visit Cobb County's event page.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30

ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Long wait times at emergency rooms across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Wait times at Atlanta area ﻿hospitals continue to rise with more patients sent to them now that Wellstar AMC’s ER has closed. “It’s full, it’s full the hospital is packed,” said Lithonia resident Kiwanis B. Kiwanis, who waited more than an hour in the emergency room at Emory Hillandale Hospital, before saying she’d had enough and left without being seen by a doctor.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan

Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta

Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Melt Yard opening soon

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
JONES COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover 9 Incredible Places to See Fall Foliage Near Atlanta

Discover 9 Incredible Places to See Fall Foliage Near Atlanta. People who enjoy autumn frequently go to the Northeastern United States to view the vibrant leaves. Atlanta is one of the most underappreciated autumn foliage destinations in the nation, though! With plenty of trees, wonderful lakes, and open areas to soak in all those vivid reds, oranges, golds, and browns, this area is full of stunning and easily accessible state parks.
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
938
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy