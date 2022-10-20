OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — October 21-23

Special

The Party for Preservation

The Party for Preservation is known as the “party of the year” in Vinings. On Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy the beautiful autumn weather and support the preservation of some of Vinings’ most historic structures at the historic Pace House, located at 3057 Paces Mill Road SE in Atlanta. The event will benefit the Vinings Historical Preservation Society.

Tickets start at $125. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Party for Preservation website at vinings.org/events.

Family Fun Day in The Garden

Fall Family Fun Day, hosted by the Marietta Educational Garden Center, returns this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. on the grounds of Fair Oaks. This free family event will feature presentations at 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. by a bat expert, Joe Ranney, friendly farm animals from Little Red Barn’s mobile petting zoo, autumn crafts, games and more. Fair Oaks is located at 505 Kennesaw Ave. in Marietta.

Spooktacular Chase

Get ready for Powder Springs’ Spooktacular Chase this Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon in Historic Downtown Powder Springs.

Register today for this annual Halloween-themed event. Come dressed in costumes and ready to enjoy the scenic routes of the surrounding area and Silver Comet Trail. All proceeds of this 14th annual event support the life-changing services provided by Vision Rehabilitation Services of Georgia to individuals of all ages who are blind or visually impaired across 31 counties of North Georgia. Gift cards go to the top male and female runners for each event.

The spooktacular 8K is a verified qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race. The 5K course is a family-friendly timed fun run that is also pet friendly.

Day of registration and packet pick up is from 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday. The races begin at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to register for the event, click here.

Fall Festival Trunk or Treat

Come out to Thurman Springs Park and the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater this Saturday for a morning of frightful fun with the family.

Wear your favorite costume and scare up some tasty treats! Starting at 10 a.m. you can tour the park to enjoy some Halloween fun. Enjoy trunks filled with treats, live music, a story-time and more. This event is free to the public.

Thurman Springs Park is located at 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs. For more information, click here.

Truck-A-Palooza at Town Center at Cobb

Come out for Cobb Safety Village's Truck A Palooza event this Saturday in the Town Center at Cobb parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy Police Cars, SWAT Trucks, Fire Rescue Trucks, Fire Engines, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Dump Trucks, Military Vehicles and so much more. Tickets are $5 per person and $20 per family, while kids under 2 years old can attend for free.

The Town Center at Cobb mall is located at 390 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw.

For more information, visit Cobb County's event page.