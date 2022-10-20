ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
cenlanow.com

One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond

HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Driver killed in Washington Parish crash

Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Oct. 21-23, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 21, 2022, through Oct. 23, 2022:. Welton Manning, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance with weapon present. Jared Newcomb, domestic abuse-battery-strangulation-13A, battery-aggravated-domestic violence. Carey Williams,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Video: 2 women shoot guns from vehicle driving on New Orleans interstate

Police are looking for two women after a video reportedly shows them shooting guns from a vehicle that's driving on the interstate near downtown New Orleans. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles, police said, and authorities are requesting the public's help locating them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Unidentified driver dies in Washington Parish crash Friday morning

FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
iheart.com

This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
