Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run

Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
VikingsTerritory

Raiders Release Former Vikings WR

Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins to 49ers Gossip Is Back

Annually, around the start of the offseason, some Minnesota Vikings-themed voices spitball a trade of Kirk Cousins to the San Francisco 49ers. That gossip began early this year, even as the Vikings sit atop the NFC North with a 5-1 record. Such is life with Cousins at quarterback, as the...
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 8

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, with a win that secured the team a 2.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a third consecutive game during Minnesota’s bye. In Miami, Minnesota’s offense was horrid early on, but thankfully for the team’s sake, the defense displayed its best game of 2022. All told, Ed Donatell’s defense forced three turnovers while allowing just 16 points.
VikingsTerritory

Dalvin Cook Fined by NFL

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-16 in Week 6 thanks to some sapient defense and a terrific day in his hometown for RB Dalvin Cook. Cook finished off the Dolphins in the 4th Quarter with a nifty 53-yard touchdown run during his best game of 2022 to date. But this week, Cook was fined for the play, as the Miami native heaved the football in the stands as an act of celebration.
Yardbarker

Vikings’ Oli Udoh arrested in Miami

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Oduh was arrested and allegedly charged with disorderly conduct Saturday night while at a club in Miami. "We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time," the Vikings said in a brief statement. According to...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Arrested

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye this weekend, but one particular player is making headlines — for the wrong reasons. According to Andy Slater from FoxSports 640 in South Florida, offensive lineman Oli Udoh was reportedly arrested in Miami for disorderly contact and resisting. Udoh “was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave.”
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 2022 Hopes Pivot on One Deed

Barring a 2016-like collapse, the Minnesota Vikings are close to a mathematical shoo-in for reaching the 2022 playoffs. The team’s playoff odds through seven weeks are 92%. And this is thanks to a spiffy 5-1 record — and a jaw-dropping three-game losing streak from the hated Green Bay Packers.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 7

The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record exiting the bye week. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time in Week 6, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who could be terribly explosive — or completely lifeless. Both traits have affected the Cardinals in 2022.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Current Top 5 Players

Before the season began, I gave my opinion on who the Vikings top 5 players were entering the 2022 season. The bye week is the perfect time for reflection on how the season has started. It comes slightly early this year for the Vikings in Week 7, but six games are ample time for the players to begin settling into life under a new head coach.
VikingsTerritory

TDN Sends the Vikings a TE in Latest Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but the top prospects from the upcoming class have begun to reveal themselves and pull away from the pack. Just Monday morning, Joe Marino of The Draft Network released their third mock draft of the season, and he has a draft selection for the Vikings with the 27th overall pick. With that first rounder, Marino sends the Vikings TE Darnell Washington.
VikingsTerritory

Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
VikingsTerritory

More Details on Oli Udoh’s Arrest

Evidently still in Miami after the team’s 24-16 win over the Dolphins in Week 6, Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday. The arrest was for “disorderly contact and resisting,” and the Vikings commented on Sunday, “We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time.”
VikingsTerritory

Packers Playoff Chances Fall to Embarrassing Low

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 8, 23-21, further diminishing their already suspect playoff hopes. Before 2022, Green Bay won 13 games in each of the last three seasons and now must run the gauntlet — winning every game — to achieve the mark again.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 8

Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 8 — a home contest versus the Arizona...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Face Motley Crew of QBs after Bye

Because of injury, struggles, and everything in between, the Minnesota Vikings have an interesting assortment of opposing quarterbacks on deck. The motley crew of QBs intensified on Monday when Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced incumbent start Matt Ryan was usurped on the depth chart by Sam Ehlinger. Ryan...
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

