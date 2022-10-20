Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run
Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
Raiders Release Former Vikings WR
Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
Vikings Corner Named as Potential Trade Possibility
Next Tuesday, the NFL’s trade deadline will arrive. As a result, there has been all kinds of speculation about what could occur with the Vikings. A recent piece on The Athletic names a Vikings corner as a trade possibility. According to Alec Lewis, we should be keeping an eye...
Kirk Cousins to 49ers Gossip Is Back
Annually, around the start of the offseason, some Minnesota Vikings-themed voices spitball a trade of Kirk Cousins to the San Francisco 49ers. That gossip began early this year, even as the Vikings sit atop the NFC North with a 5-1 record. Such is life with Cousins at quarterback, as the...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 8
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, with a win that secured the team a 2.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a third consecutive game during Minnesota’s bye. In Miami, Minnesota’s offense was horrid early on, but thankfully for the team’s sake, the defense displayed its best game of 2022. All told, Ed Donatell’s defense forced three turnovers while allowing just 16 points.
The Jets Trade with Jaguars Is a Measuring Stick for Vikings
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets (5-2) on Monday for a conditional 6th Round draft pick in 2023. The Jets lost blossoming-star halfback Breece Hall in Week 7 to a torn ACL, and Robert Saleh’s team isn’t messing around to remain relevant in the AFC’s playoff chase.
Dalvin Cook Fined by NFL
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-16 in Week 6 thanks to some sapient defense and a terrific day in his hometown for RB Dalvin Cook. Cook finished off the Dolphins in the 4th Quarter with a nifty 53-yard touchdown run during his best game of 2022 to date. But this week, Cook was fined for the play, as the Miami native heaved the football in the stands as an act of celebration.
Yardbarker
Vikings’ Oli Udoh arrested in Miami
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Oduh was arrested and allegedly charged with disorderly conduct Saturday night while at a club in Miami. "We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time," the Vikings said in a brief statement. According to...
Vikings Lineman Arrested
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye this weekend, but one particular player is making headlines — for the wrong reasons. According to Andy Slater from FoxSports 640 in South Florida, offensive lineman Oli Udoh was reportedly arrested in Miami for disorderly contact and resisting. Udoh “was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave.”
Vikings 2022 Hopes Pivot on One Deed
Barring a 2016-like collapse, the Minnesota Vikings are close to a mathematical shoo-in for reaching the 2022 playoffs. The team’s playoff odds through seven weeks are 92%. And this is thanks to a spiffy 5-1 record — and a jaw-dropping three-game losing streak from the hated Green Bay Packers.
Purple Rumor Mill: Cousins-Niners Fodder, Johnathan Abram, the Big Goon
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 23rd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record exiting the bye week. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time in Week 6, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who could be terribly explosive — or completely lifeless. Both traits have affected the Cardinals in 2022.
The Vikings Current Top 5 Players
Before the season began, I gave my opinion on who the Vikings top 5 players were entering the 2022 season. The bye week is the perfect time for reflection on how the season has started. It comes slightly early this year for the Vikings in Week 7, but six games are ample time for the players to begin settling into life under a new head coach.
PurplePTSD: Trade Possibility, QB in 2023 Draft, Bye Week Prosperity
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – USA Today believes, of all Vikings players, Oli Udoh is...
TDN Sends the Vikings a TE in Latest Mock Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but the top prospects from the upcoming class have begun to reveal themselves and pull away from the pack. Just Monday morning, Joe Marino of The Draft Network released their third mock draft of the season, and he has a draft selection for the Vikings with the 27th overall pick. With that first rounder, Marino sends the Vikings TE Darnell Washington.
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
More Details on Oli Udoh’s Arrest
Evidently still in Miami after the team’s 24-16 win over the Dolphins in Week 6, Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday. The arrest was for “disorderly contact and resisting,” and the Vikings commented on Sunday, “We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time.”
Packers Playoff Chances Fall to Embarrassing Low
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 8, 23-21, further diminishing their already suspect playoff hopes. Before 2022, Green Bay won 13 games in each of the last three seasons and now must run the gauntlet — winning every game — to achieve the mark again.
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 8
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 8 — a home contest versus the Arizona...
Vikings to Face Motley Crew of QBs after Bye
Because of injury, struggles, and everything in between, the Minnesota Vikings have an interesting assortment of opposing quarterbacks on deck. The motley crew of QBs intensified on Monday when Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced incumbent start Matt Ryan was usurped on the depth chart by Sam Ehlinger. Ryan...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0