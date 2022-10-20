ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis man guilty of firing shotgun through apartment floor

GOSHEN – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man was found guilty by an Orange County Court jury on Monday of firing a pump-action shotgun through the floor of his bedroom with the slug piercing through two other apartments in the building, striking a toy box and coming to rest about a foot from where a child was sleeping.
PORT JERVIS, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fiancés House On Fire

After a lengthy investigation, one man has been indicted as police say he intentionally set a house on fire. Back in June, we shared the story about a suspicious house fire in Saugerties that was under investigation by local authorities. The two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home located at 160 Route 32A in Saugerties, New York, and at the time of the fire, we spoke with the homeowner Jolene Hinchey, who at the time had reason to believe the fire was intentionally set.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck in possible road rage incident, police say

PINE ISLAND – A 40-year-old man sustained what Warwick Town Police said were serious injuries as he walked at the intersection of Orange County Route 1 and Pulaski Highway in Pine Island. Witnesses on the scene told police it was possibly a road rage incident and that the victim...
PINE ISLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal DWI crash in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – A 74-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal car crash in Mahopac late Saturday night. Carmel Police said shortly after 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Corvette was located off the road on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. The vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy damage.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with stealing cooking oil in Kingston

KINGSTON – Police in Kingston have arrested a Middletown man on charges that he stole used cooking oil from a business at 312 Plaza Road in the city. Police charged Lenin Sepulveda, 35, with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Sepulveda was observed stealing the...
KINGSTON, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

