After a lengthy investigation, one man has been indicted as police say he intentionally set a house on fire. Back in June, we shared the story about a suspicious house fire in Saugerties that was under investigation by local authorities. The two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home located at 160 Route 32A in Saugerties, New York, and at the time of the fire, we spoke with the homeowner Jolene Hinchey, who at the time had reason to believe the fire was intentionally set.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO