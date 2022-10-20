Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis man guilty of firing shotgun through apartment floor
GOSHEN – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man was found guilty by an Orange County Court jury on Monday of firing a pump-action shotgun through the floor of his bedroom with the slug piercing through two other apartments in the building, striking a toy box and coming to rest about a foot from where a child was sleeping.
2 men hospitalized with gunshot wounds after shots fired at Haverstraw bar
A bar shooting in the Village of Haverstraw this weekend left two men hospitalized.
Man Who Stepped Out Of Vehicle After Crash With Deer Struck, Killed By SUV In Mamakating
A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV when he stepped out of a vehicle to inspect the damage after hitting a deer. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:40 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the town of Mamakating, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.
Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fiancés House On Fire
After a lengthy investigation, one man has been indicted as police say he intentionally set a house on fire. Back in June, we shared the story about a suspicious house fire in Saugerties that was under investigation by local authorities. The two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home located at 160 Route 32A in Saugerties, New York, and at the time of the fire, we spoke with the homeowner Jolene Hinchey, who at the time had reason to believe the fire was intentionally set.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wurtsboro man sentenced for stabbing man after he asked to use his bathroom
MONTICELLO – A 22-year-old Wurtsboro man was sentenced in Sullivan County Court to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision on his guilty plea for stabbing a stranger in the person’s home in the Town of Mamakating. District Attorney Meagan Galligan said Brian Scott...
Off-Duty Town Of Wallkill Police Officer Robbed At Gunpoint
An off-duty Hudson Valley cop was mugged at gunpoint with the thieves making off with his police badge and his wallet. The incident took place in the Bronx around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Givan Avenue and Merrit Road, said the NYPD. According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck in possible road rage incident, police say
PINE ISLAND – A 40-year-old man sustained what Warwick Town Police said were serious injuries as he walked at the intersection of Orange County Route 1 and Pulaski Highway in Pine Island. Witnesses on the scene told police it was possibly a road rage incident and that the victim...
Police: Pedestrian injured in Pulaski Highway hit-and-run; suspect in custody
A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run on Pulaski Highway.
Attorney for Wallkill fatal stabbing suspect claims self-defense
Horrace Duke, 22, is charged with Laddy’s death and is accused of stabbing the Wallkill senior citizen in the chest with a steak knife on an off ramp for Route 17.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal DWI crash in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – A 74-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal car crash in Mahopac late Saturday night. Carmel Police said shortly after 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Corvette was located off the road on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. The vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy damage.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with stealing cooking oil in Kingston
KINGSTON – Police in Kingston have arrested a Middletown man on charges that he stole used cooking oil from a business at 312 Plaza Road in the city. Police charged Lenin Sepulveda, 35, with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Sepulveda was observed stealing the...
wrnjradio.com
Woman facing charges after found lying unconscious in McDonald’s drive-thru in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found lying unconscious in the drive-thru lane of the Hackettstown McDonald’s and became vulgar towards first aid members, police said. On Sunday, October 23, at around 8:47 p.m., police responded to McDonald’s,...
Police confirm identity of 41-year-old Yonkers man found dead in Saw Mill River
The body was discovered in the river at the Chicken Island daylighting park in downtown Yonkers just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officials: Man dies in stabbing outside Wallkill gas station
The station is located on Route 302 near the Route 17 ramp.
Month-Long Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Accused Fentanyl Dealer In Red Hook
A month-long investigation into drug sales in the Hudson Valley has led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer. Dutchess County resident Shawn W. Phillips, age 40, of the town of Red Hook, was apprehended on Friday, Oct. 21, by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Phillips' arrest is...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
Former Dutchess County Corrections Officer Arrested and Charged for Assault
A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer was arrested recently for the alleged assault of an inmate during the time of his employment. 32-year-old, Taj Everly of Cortlandt Manor is the former officer in question. The alleged incident took place back on May 28, 2020. Mr. Everly is charged with...
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Prosecutors: Apparent road rage incident left 5 teens with serious injuries; volunteer firefighter charged
The five teens suffered broken bones, serious spinal fractures, punctured lungs – some requiring several surgeries.
