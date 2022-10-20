Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Austin at Los Angeles FC, 3:18 p.m. New York City at Philadelphia, 8:25 p.m. Championship. Saturday, Nov. 5. Conference final winners, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO