Boston Police idenetify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police identify the victim in Sunday night’s fatal shooting in Dorchester. According to the police, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, of Dorchester, was fatally shot in the area of 482 Geneva Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thistle-Kavanaugh was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
Boston man charged with armed robbery from Downtown Crossing DSW store
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing armed robbery charges after authorities say he stole sneakers from a DSW while holding a knife. Jason Johnson, 41, was arraigned Friday on one count of armed robbery at the Boston Municipal Court Central Division, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.
3 fatal shootings occurred in Boston over the weekend, police say
Three fatal shootings occurred in the bay state’s capital over the weekend, according to the Boston Police Department. Two fatal shootings happened early Saturday morning and late Sunday morning in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood and one fatal shooting happened in the Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning. Boston police recently...
Police identify victim in Dorchester’s Baird Street shooting
Police have identified the victim in a fatal Dorchester shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to the Boston Police Department, Daniel Sanders, 36, suffered serious gunshot wounds on Baird Street at approximately 1:00 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, medical services transported Sanders to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Missing Raynham teen could be in Springfield, Hartford or other nearby cities, police say
Police are asking for help from residents in multiple New England cities and towns after they believe a missing 16-year-old girl was “lured” away from her home and could be in danger. In a statement released by Raynham Police on Tuesday, the department said they now believe Colleen...
Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night
A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
Police ID Daniel Sanders as victim of weekend shooting in Dorchester
Boston police have identified the person who was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Dorchester. As part of their investigation, police have identified Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester as the individual who was shot and killed over the weekend. Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 22, police officers responded to a...
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil
BOSTON (WHDH) - As police continued to investigate, a community gathered at night to remember the woman who was shot and killed earlier Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. and found Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced her dead on scene.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Driver to be charged with unlicensed operation in death of Malden man, police say
A Massachusetts driver believed to have hit and killed a 77-year-old man in Medford will be charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the victim was walking in the right lane of Middlesex Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday night when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta. First responders rushed the man, a Malden resident, to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.
18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car
MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.
Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say
BOSTON — An 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, according to Boston Police. Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. When officers arrived, they found Jasmine Burrell...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
MassLive.com
