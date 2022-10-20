ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police idenetify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police identify the victim in Sunday night’s fatal shooting in Dorchester. According to the police, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, of Dorchester, was fatally shot in the area of 482 Geneva Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thistle-Kavanaugh was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
BOSTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say

Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

3 fatal shootings occurred in Boston over the weekend, police say

Three fatal shootings occurred in the bay state’s capital over the weekend, according to the Boston Police Department. Two fatal shootings happened early Saturday morning and late Sunday morning in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood and one fatal shooting happened in the Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning. Boston police recently...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify victim in Dorchester’s Baird Street shooting

Police have identified the victim in a fatal Dorchester shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to the Boston Police Department, Daniel Sanders, 36, suffered serious gunshot wounds on Baird Street at approximately 1:00 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, medical services transported Sanders to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night

A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil

BOSTON (WHDH) - As police continued to investigate, a community gathered at night to remember the woman who was shot and killed earlier Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. and found Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced her dead on scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Driver to be charged with unlicensed operation in death of Malden man, police say

A Massachusetts driver believed to have hit and killed a 77-year-old man in Medford will be charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the victim was walking in the right lane of Middlesex Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday night when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta. First responders rushed the man, a Malden resident, to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car

MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car. 
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Authorities Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting

BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
BOSTON, MA
