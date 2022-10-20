Read full article on original website
Kaitlin Armstrong case: Defense expert shreds murder warrant affidavit as 'borderline character assassination'
Texas pro cyclist murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong returned to court Monday, with a defense expert taking the stand to challenge Austin police murder warrant.
KVUE
Kaitlin Armstrong attorney fights to suppress evidence in murder case
An Austin woman accused of killing a pro-cyclist and then hiding in Costa Rica is preparing for her trial. Her attorney is fighting to have some evidence thrown out.
fox7austin.com
Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
Austin woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes as husband dies from heart attack amid staffing shortage
An Austin, Texas, woman says her husband died of a heart attack as she sat on hold with 911 for over 15 minutes as staffing shortages continue to cause issues in the city.
CBS Austin
Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect
A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
fox7austin.com
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
fox7austin.com
Thefts in broad daylight have some residents concerned
Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis has the story.
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
fox7austin.com
Several thefts this month caught on camera in broad daylight
AUSTIN, Texas - Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. Halloween decorations fill the Wooten Neighborhood in North Austin, but one skeleton is now missing. On Thursday at around 6:00 p.m., the homeowner, Daniel Shepherd, said he went...
fox7austin.com
Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen
LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.
Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Meet Zsa Zsa Sabor, the Austin Fire Department's arson dog
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department introduced its newest member of the department – Zsa Zsa Sabor. The 1-year-old German Shephard is AFD’s new arson dog – the department’s “accelerant detection canine.”. She’s trained to sniff out anything that could potentially...
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a suspicious death in northeast Austin on Friday night. Police said the incident happened near the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, near Highway 183 and Loyola Lane. Officer were called to the scene after reports of gunshots around...
Fox News
