It’s not the gas prices in isolation. Hayes is specifically focusing on gas to minimize attention on Biden and Congress’s targeted attack on the middle class. It’s why MSNBC has less credibility than does The View…
when Th Green Agenda goes too far and too fast thus is what happens. I think you'll find most of the GOP supports being green where we can but not moving faster than our techno allows for, and not to the detriment of the planet and humankind. Right now the EVS are proving extremely unsustainable, the weight and cost of daily running is exorbitant, if they crash and burn, the fires are inhumane and can't be put out meaning people will and are burning to death because they burn hotter than a normal car fire. they're just not ready for high numbers. Not to mention out grid can NOT handle it.
the democrats caused the high gas prices. now they must pay for their failed policies
Related
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
Behar says it's ‘depressing’ Republicans may win House, urges reporters sow skepticism about GOP with voters
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
'The Five' on Kamala Harris blaming Republicans for the border crisis
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
Bill Maher: 'Monsters' like Herschel Walker can be GOP candidates when voters don't like what Dems are selling
MSNBC’s Hayes slammed for claiming GOP midterm victory will ‘unleash chaos’: ‘You need to get outside more’
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 28