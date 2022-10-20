ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 28

Guest
4d ago

It’s not the gas prices in isolation. Hayes is specifically focusing on gas to minimize attention on Biden and Congress’s targeted attack on the middle class. It’s why MSNBC has less credibility than does The View…

Reply(2)
34
Danielle Lillie
4d ago

when Th Green Agenda goes too far and too fast thus is what happens. I think you'll find most of the GOP supports being green where we can but not moving faster than our techno allows for, and not to the detriment of the planet and humankind. Right now the EVS are proving extremely unsustainable, the weight and cost of daily running is exorbitant, if they crash and burn, the fires are inhumane and can't be put out meaning people will and are burning to death because they burn hotter than a normal car fire. they're just not ready for high numbers. Not to mention out grid can NOT handle it.

Reply(3)
27
Carl Farley
4d ago

the democrats caused the high gas prices. now they must pay for their failed policies

Reply(1)
35
Related
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Fox News

845K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy