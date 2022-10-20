Police investigate after private photos and video of University of Wisconsin women's volleyball players shared without consent

Read full article on original website
domingo aranda
4d ago
yea right! sounds like to me that they were cool with it til they saw themselves in the internet. Let's just say it was without consent lol
Mtn.1
4d ago
moral of the story is don't allow photos of yourself to be taking from another camera if you don't want them to get spread around.
Terry Sala
4d ago
since it was several of the team together toppless, it sounds like one of the girls shared it without the others consent first
