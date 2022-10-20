ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Analyst Research Calls for Thursday, October 20, 2022

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KENbr_0igXR7IT00 Upgrades:

Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $87 Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer Parkland Fuel (PKIUF) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Stellantis (STLA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Nomura Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS Downgrades: Albertsons (ACI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson First Internet Bancorp (INBK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt lowered to $32 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander; tgt $136 PNM Resources (PNM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $45 Others: Hagerty (HGTY) initiated with a Market Perform at Raymond James Natl Instruments (NATI) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $43 Overstock.com (OSTK) initiated with a Hold at Argus Ready Capital (RC) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $11 Red Rock Resorts (RRR) resumed with a Hold at CBRE; tgt $44 VTEX (VTEX) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $4.30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

apple news bullet test

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. Upgrades: > ANSYS (ANSS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $270 > Avis Budget (CAR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $231 <span class=”value-bullet”><strong>&gt; </strong>ServiceNow (NOW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim</span> <span class=”value-bullet”><strong>&gt; </strong>AT&T (T) […]
Footwear News

Wholesale Growth Helped Drive Record Q3 Sales for Skechers

Skechers delivered another quarter of record sales on Wednesday, reporting double-digit growth in its wholesale and direct-to-consumer segments. In the third quarter of 2022, the Los Angeles-based footwear company reported total sales of $1.88 billion, a 20.5% increase over the same period last year. In a statement on Tuesday, Skechers noted that Q3 sales gains are the result of a 14.9% increase domestically and a 24.6% increase internationally, primarily driven by strength in its wholesale sales. All segments experienced growth, with wholesale increasing 26.2% to $247.1 million and direct-to-consumer increasing 11.9% to $72.8 million. “All regions grew, led by EMEA with improvements of...
Earnings Previews: Altria, Cameco, Caterpillar, McDonald's

The three major U.S. equity indexes closed higher on Monday after bouncing lower in the early going. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day up 1.34%, the S&P 500 closed 1.19% higher and the Nasdaq rose 0.86%. Nine of 11 sectors closed higher, led by health care (1.91%) and consumer staples (1.79%). Materials and real estate posted losses on the day of 0.62% and 0.09%, respectively.
Revlon Is The Worst Stock In America

For some reason, it has become popular in the last year to trade the stocks of companies that are having catastrophic financial collapses. Among these is the beauty products company Revlon. Perhaps people believe they can make money because the price has been so volatile. It requires genius, guts, luck, or perfect timing to turn […]
