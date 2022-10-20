Latest Analyst Research Calls for Thursday, October 20, 2022

Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $87 Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer Parkland Fuel (PKIUF) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Stellantis (STLA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Nomura Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS Downgrades: Albertsons (ACI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson First Internet Bancorp (INBK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt lowered to $32 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander; tgt $136 PNM Resources (PNM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $45 Others: Hagerty (HGTY) initiated with a Market Perform at Raymond James Natl Instruments (NATI) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $43 Overstock.com (OSTK) initiated with a Hold at Argus Ready Capital (RC) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $11 Red Rock Resorts (RRR) resumed with a Hold at CBRE; tgt $44 VTEX (VTEX) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $4.30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.