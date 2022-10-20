ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen is growing her culinary line with three new baking mixes—preorder them now

By Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Chrissy Teigen's Cravings line is introducing a new line of baking mixes, available for preorder now. Aimee Nicolas / Cravings

Chrissy Teigen is cooking up something new in her culinary brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. The bestselling author of Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat , Cravings: Hungry for More and Cravings: All Together is releasing a new line of baking mixes today, October 20 , based on tried-and-tested recipes from Teigen's own kitchen—and they're all available for preorder now.

Teigen's just-released line of baking mixes includes three products: Chrissy’s Ultimate Banana Bread Mix ($8), Buttermilk Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix ($7), and Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix ($10), which can all be preordered on the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen site and are expected to begin shipping on Monday, October 24 . For a limited time, shoppers can also nab free ground shipping on any order that includes a baking mix, plus a 15% discount if you purchase the Craving Baking Mix Bundle ($21, normally $25).

Three other bundles are also up for grabs at a 10% discount: John’s Pancake Sunday Bundle ($86, normally $95), which contains the pancake mix plus the Lowkey Lavender Skillet , the Cravings Baker’s Dozen Bundle ($55, normally $61), which contains all three baking mixes plus the You’re Golden 3-Piece Bakeware set and lastly the Ultimate Cravings Baker’s Bundle ($74, normally $83), which contains all three baking mixes along with the 6-Piece Mixing Bowls Set with Lids and Stir It Up Silicone Tools .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aqo9K_0igXR10700
The all-new Cravings baking mix line contains easy-to-make treats that require little prep in the kitchen. Cravings

Each of the mixes is designed for no-hassle preparation, and only requires the addition of one or two ingredients to bake, such as eggs, milk, butter or oil. On the product page of each mix, you'll find Chrissy’s baking mix tips and tricks, which offer ideas to enhance the flavors and advice on how to execute each dish.

The baking mix launch marks the first step in the brand's expansion into food products—with more baking mixes and other pantry staples such as sauces, condiments and snacks expected to drop later this year. The mixes are also set to arrive on retail store shelves in 2023.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Chrissy Teigen is growing her culinary line with three new baking mixes—preorder them now

