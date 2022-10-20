Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

The Cooper Rush bubble may have burst as the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) return home to host Dan Cambell's Detroit Lions.

The Rush experiment may be at its end following a Week 6 loss and the possible return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott as they fight with the Eagles and Giants for NFC East position. The Lions, coming off a bye, will look to make a statement on the road. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7 game:

Lions at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-6.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-280); Lions (+230)

Over/under: 49

More odds, injury info for Lions vs. Cowboys

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 30, Lions 20

The bye week should help the Lions keep this closer perhaps than the line indicates, but I have a difficult time seeing Dallas losing two in a row, given that Detroit simply does not have the pieces to test the Cowboy defense. Expect Dallas to get after the quarterback. And watch Dak Prescott’s availability; if he’s a full go, this line is well within reach.

Safid Deen: Cowboys 33, Lions 27

Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, it won’t matter. The Cowboys' defense is one of the league’s best and it’ll be able to slow Jared Goff and a high-scoring Lions team that gives up way too many points on defense.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 28, Lions 20

With Dak Prescott pointing to this as his return from the thumb injury that made Cooper Rush a cult hero in Dallas, Detroit is a far cry from unbeaten Philly — so this one may get ugly.

