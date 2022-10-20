ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton must be held accountable by Nick Saban for postgame incident | Opinion

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Falsehoods, it's often said, can travel the world before the truth can get its shoes on. There are times when a lack of context can make fools of us all, and that happens nowhere more than on social media. Snippets of audio and video with a caption, presented as a complete story, so often tell only a small piece of the truth.

Then there are other times when more context isn't needed. That's where we are with Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton .

He reached out and made contact with Tennessee fan Emily Isaacs with his right arm on his way out of Neyland Stadium after the Crimson Tide's 52-49 loss, and that can't be excused .

Isaacs posted the clip to TikTok, captioning it "Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head," and later confirmed to a media outlet that it was her in the video.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

She was among thousands of UT fans to storm the field in the aftermath of the Volunteers' thrilling upset. It's tough to make out much else from a far-away, low-quality video shot from the bleachers. But any missing context is only relevant to how severely Burton should be dealt with. What we know is enough to establish that he must be held to account.

We know Burton didn't reach out for some other reason and struck Isaacs by accident because if he had, Alabama coach Nick Saban wouldn't have described it as a disciplinary issue.

We know it was no incidental bump in a tight crowd because if the video is clear on anything, it's that Isaacs stepped to her left to avoid Burton, and he reached to his right to make contact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLimC_0igXQyRk00
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) tries to shake a tackle after catching a pass against Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Gary Cosby Jr., USA TODAY Sports) Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

There's no audio, but there's nothing Isaacs could have said to deserve it.

Was he attempting to knock a phone from her hand, as he appeared to do in another clip of the chaotic post-game scene? If he struck her in the head as alleged, intent doesn't matter much, either.

There's no evidence of injury that's been made public, we don't know Burton's story, and as of Wednesday, there's been no criminal complaint or charge filed. All that missing context might help inform Saban, or any other authority, on how to hold Burton accountable.

None of it, however, is relevant to whether he should be.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton must be held accountable by Nick Saban for postgame incident | Opinion

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

LSU throws shade Tennessee after Tigers’ win against Ole Miss

LSU threw some shade at Tennessee this weekend after the Tigers beat previously undefeated Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. After taking down the Rebels, LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium. As we were reminded of earlier this month, the SEC fines programs when their fans storm the field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k

The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 8

Just not a lot going on in the B1G this week. Perhaps the most notable result from Week 8 in terms of bowl-projecting relevance was Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. For now, that grants the Badgers a strong likelihood of hitting the required 6-win mark. Iowa is set to squeak...
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

653K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy