ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Shortest-serving PM in history leaves scars on economy

By Daniel LEAL, JosÃ©phine GRUWE-COURT, Mathilde BELLENGER, William EDWARDS, Linda ABI ASSI, VÃ©ronique DUPONT, Roland JACKSON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Bcyn_0igXQs9O00
Truss' attempt to boost growth in a recession-threatened economy was fuelled by eye-watering levels of debt, damaging her government's credibility on financial markets /AFP

Liz Truss, the shortest serving prime minister in UK history, leaves lasting scars on the economy after her botched budget rocked markets, spiked borrowing costs and tanked the pound.

The crisis-hit PM, elected Conservative leader just six weeks ago on a tax-slashing platform, announced her resignation Thursday.

Her budget, peppered with tax cuts and delivered last month, sought to boost growth in Britain's recession-threatened economy and freeze energy prices to ease a cost of living crisis.

However, the costly measures were fuelled by eye-watering levels of debt that damaged the government's credibility on public finances and sent bond yields and mortgage rates soaring.

- Truss gamble backfires -

"The great political gamble of Liz Truss has spectacularly backfired but not before wreaking significant damage to the UK economy," remarked Susannah Streeter, analyst at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It will take considerable time before the risk premium attached to UK assets fades away, following the financial nervous breakdown which followed the mini-budget."

The measures triggered a loss of confidence on markets, ultimately sparking the downfall of the 47-year-old Oxford-born politician.

Investors also felt the budget splurge was in opposition to the Bank of England's recent interest rate hikes which sought to bring down runaway inflation.

"The politics of recent weeks have undermined the confidence of people, businesses, markets and global investors in Britain. That must now come to an end if we are to avoid yet more harm to households and firms," said Tony Danker, head of the CBI business lobby.

Markets meanwhile a breathed sigh of relief after Truss' resignation. Sterling advanced beyond $1.13 in afternoon deals, while the government's 30-year bond yield declined to 3.94 percent.

It had surged to more than 5.0 percent, or the highest level in two decades, in the aftermath of the budget.

- Nail in coffin -

Truss faced a final humiliation late Wednesday when a parliament vote on banning fracking descended into mayhem, delivering the final nail in the coffin of her premiership.

Her departure comes amid Britain's intensifying cost-of-living crisis with inflation currently running at a 40-year high, fuelled by rampant food prices and soaring fuel bills.

Markets turmoil only subsided this month after the BoE launched an emergency intervention to purchase long-dated state bonds and avert a worsening financial catastrophe.

The BoE acted on concerns over pension funds which are obliged to invest in low-volatility assets like long-term government bonds, or gilts.

Sentiment was further soothed when Truss sacked close ally Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt, a former backer of Truss' leadership rival and ex-finance chief Rishi Sunak, then shredded much of the budget earlier this week.

Truss was forced to end her flagship energy price freeze in April instead of late 2024.

- 'Stability is key' -

All eyes will now be on the leadership election of the governing Conservative Party to crown the next prime minister.

"Stability is key. The next Prime Minister will need to act to restore confidence from day one," added Danker.

"They will need to deliver a credible fiscal plan for the medium term as soon as possible, and a plan for the long-term growth of our economy."

The UK is still scheduled to unveil its medium-term fiscal plan on Halloween, or October 31, alongside independent economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsiblity.

And the Bank of England is then widely forecast on November 3 to ramp up interest rates by a significant amount.

The bank has already hiked its key rate to a 14-year high of 2.25 percent, in turn lifting loan repayments for consumers and businesses.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

UK's Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson quits leadership race

British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after the dramatic decision by Boris Johnson to abandon an audacious political comeback. Onetime Johnson allies, such as interior minister Grant Shapps, switched to Sunak.
AFP

Who could become UK's new PM?

Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak -  Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
AFP

Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000

Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP. "Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran," tweeted Germany's Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.
AFP

UN suspends Australia anti-torture mission after inspectors barred

The United Nations has abruptly suspended its anti-torture mission to Australia after inspectors were barred from several jails, with a key oversight body condemning on Monday the "embarrassing debacle". Australia will now have to answer for this embarrassing debacle in front of the United Nations Committee against Torture." 
AFP

Ukraine warns Russia planning to destroy hydro dam

Kyiv accused Russia of planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian soldiers have been steadily advancing and Moscow-installed authorities have begun evacuations. Moscow-installed authorities in Kherson said that around 15,000 people have been moved out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

US, Russian defence ministers hold rare call as Ukraine advances

Russia's defence minister held rare telephone talks with his US counterpart Friday, after pro-Kremlin officials said they were turning Ukraine's southern city of Kherson into a "fortress" as Kyiv's forces advance. "The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defence."
AFP

New Italy PM meets Macron on first day of office

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took her first steps on the international stage Sunday, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron just hours after formally taking office. - Reassuring ministers - On Sunday, Meloni joined Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief in office since February 2021, for a symbolic handover of power.
AFP

Chad's leader visits part of capital hit by violent protests

Chad's military ruler Mahamat Idriss Deby on Friday visited a hospital and a protest-hit district of N'Djamena, his office said, after a day of unprecedented violence that left around 50 people dead in the capital and elsewhere. Tensions eased on Friday after Chad's ruling junta announced an overnight curfew on Thursday, following fatal clashes eariler in the day between police and demonstrators protesting against the military's grip on power.
AFP

UK's Johnson, Sunak meet amid private battle for Tory leadership

Conservative rivals Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks late Saturday, reports said, as the feuding pair who once headed Britain's government were poised to battle for the leadership of their fractured ruling party. Johnson's apparent bid to reclaim power has already been decried by opposition politicians, and even some in his own fractured ruling party who are demanding stability and unity.
AFP

Trump had secret documents on Iran, China in Florida home: report

Documents seized from former president Donald Trump's Florida home in August included highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China that risked exposure of US spying methods, the Washington Post reported Friday. Among the documents retrieved by Justice Department investigators included one that described Iran's missile program, and another that "described highly sensitive intelligence work aimed at China," the Post said, citing people familiar with the case.
PALM BEACH, FL
AFP

Tigray's rebels agree to peace talks as Ethiopia PM vows 'end' to war

Tigray's rebel authorities said Friday they would attend talks next week aimed at ending war in Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed fighting "will end and peace will prevail". Abiy, who sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 promising a quick victory over the northern region's dissident leaders, said the war "would end and peace will prevail."
AFP

Sunak makes second bid to become UK's first Hindu PM

Rishi Sunak looked set for at least several years in the political wilderness after helping topple ex-prime minister Boris Johnson but then losing to Liz Truss in the summer's Conservative leadership contest. Sunak failed in the summer leadership contest to convince the grassroots he was a better option than Truss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Hungary PM in new anti-EU tirade amid protests by teachers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday attacked the EU over its Russia sanctions policy, while in Budapest, tens of thousands protested what they say is his neglect of the education sector. - Anti-government protest - In Budapest meanwhile, tens of thousands marched against Orban's education policies, angry at what they say is the underfunding of schools and the intimidation of teachers pressing for better conditions.
AFP

'Absolute farce': UK gripped by latest Johnson plot twist

British former prime minister Boris Johnson's prospective return to Downing Street reads like a Shakespearean arc of redemption after a fall -- but critics see elements of farce. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, Johnson's supporters have urged him to resume a tenure that was abruptly curtailed by a cabinet uprising.
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy