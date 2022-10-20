ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family-owned Bob Ward & Sons acquired by Utah company

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
Missoula's family-owned Bob Ward & Son's Sporting Goods has been acquired by a Utah-based sporting goods store.

Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced today the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons.

“We have approached this deal more like a merger than an acquisition,” said Jason Larsen, President of Al’s Sporting Goods. “We are thrilled to welcome the current staff to the Al’s family, and will work to preserve the Bob Ward & Sons name, reputation, and legacy throughout the state of Montana.”

Al’s Sporting Goods will take over operations of all five of the Bob Ward & Sons locations in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena and Hamilton.

    In the press release, it said there are no plans to change the company name, however, Al’s Sporting Goods will integrate certain operations and processes that have proven successful in its Utah and Idaho stores. Through the strategic brand partnerships that Al’s Sporting Goods has with so many industry vendors and suppliers, it’s likely that many of the product lines currently offered at the Bob Ward stores will be expanded upon.

    “We have known the Ward family for years and are honored that they have entrusted us to continue their legacy,” said Larsen. “Similar to Al’s Sporting Goods, Bob Ward & Sons has been a family-owned and operated business that began over 100 years ago. Bringing these two retailers together – we now have over 200 years of combined retailing experience.”

    Al’s Sporting Goods was founded in 1921 in Logan, Utah, by Alvin Moroni Larsen. Al’s Sporting Goods currently operates in Utah and Idaho, with more stores coming soon.

    Al’s Sporting Goods offers gear and clothing for "Every Sport. Every Season.", and a unique shopping experience rarely found in sporting goods stores.

    Moose Garner
    5d ago

    the bigger question you all should be asking is if they are mormon owned. Becuz it could just be the next tallest building in dt might not be a hotel

