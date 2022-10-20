West Jordan man arrested on felony charges stemming from Capitol riot

A West Jordan man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which include allegations that he assaulted law enforcement officers.

Justin Dee Adams, 48, was charged in a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, but will have his case heard in federal court in Utah, and made his first appearance on Wednesday.

Department of Justice

This arrest marks the eleventh Utahn that has been charged in relation to the January 6 riot .

READ: Utah father, son plead guilty in Capitol riot

According to court documents, during the riot at the Capitol, Adams shoved a police officer, charged a police line, physically attacking officers, and yelled and gestured aggressively at officers despite attempts by other rioters to hold him back.

Department of Justice

He later pulled a metal bike rack that officers were using to hold back the crowd and dragged it into the crowd after throwing a plastic bottle at an officer.

Department of Justice

Though this case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, they credit the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah for providing valuable evidence.

More than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. This investigation is ongoing.

