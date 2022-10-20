ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

West Jordan man arrested on felony charges stemming from Capitol riot

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1V8r_0igXQm6G00

A West Jordan man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which include allegations that he assaulted law enforcement officers.

Justin Dee Adams, 48, was charged in a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, but will have his case heard in federal court in Utah, and made his first appearance on Wednesday.

Department of Justice

This arrest marks the eleventh Utahn that has been charged in relation to the January 6 riot .

READ: Utah father, son plead guilty in Capitol riot

According to court documents, during the riot at the Capitol, Adams shoved a police officer, charged a police line, physically attacking officers, and yelled and gestured aggressively at officers despite attempts by other rioters to hold him back.

Department of Justice

He later pulled a metal bike rack that officers were using to hold back the crowd and dragged it into the crowd after throwing a plastic bottle at an officer.

Department of Justice

Though this case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, they credit the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah for providing valuable evidence.

More than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. This investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 5

tricia odeneal
5d ago

that won't happen they are getting off way to easy for their involvement. I think they should be harshly punished for what they did. yet the Republicans are defending these actions. not right. if it was me they would throw me jail and throw away the key. yet I've never done anything wrong my whole life.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21. Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

West Jordan man accused of putting Molotov cocktails in hallway, setting house on fire

WEST JORDAN — A man police believe made Molotov cocktails and then set a house on fire while his grandparents were still inside now faces numerous charges. Preston Maurice Castleberry, 22, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson and eight counts of using an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree felonies; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy