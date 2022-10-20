ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
James Cameron Criticizes Marvel, DC Movies for Lack of Meaningful Relationships: ‘That’s Not the Way to Make Movies’

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” the first sequel to the 2009 blockbuster “Avatar,” is right around the corner, and as such director James Cameron has begun his unfiltered publicity tour. An extensive new interview with The New York Times has the director taking shots at Marvel and DC movies, as well as movies set underwater like the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel and Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Buckle up. It’s Cameron time!
How ‘The Midnight Club’ Cinematographer Made the Netflix YA Series Spooky

In cinematographer James Kniest’s eyes, psychology is the hidden element that makes a show like “The Midnight Club” spooky, along with other more obvious ingredients like a haunted hospice house, spiritual and religious symbols, the occult and, of course, the classic jump scare. “To make things scary,...
