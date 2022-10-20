Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
James Cameron Criticizes Marvel, DC Movies for Lack of Meaningful Relationships: ‘That’s Not the Way to Make Movies’
“Avatar: The Way of Water,” the first sequel to the 2009 blockbuster “Avatar,” is right around the corner, and as such director James Cameron has begun his unfiltered publicity tour. An extensive new interview with The New York Times has the director taking shots at Marvel and DC movies, as well as movies set underwater like the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel and Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Buckle up. It’s Cameron time!
How ‘The Midnight Club’ Cinematographer Made the Netflix YA Series Spooky
In cinematographer James Kniest’s eyes, psychology is the hidden element that makes a show like “The Midnight Club” spooky, along with other more obvious ingredients like a haunted hospice house, spiritual and religious symbols, the occult and, of course, the classic jump scare. “To make things scary,...
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?
Justin Long stars in the film that's growing word-of-mouth buzz
‘Inside Job’ Part 2 Adds Adam Scott as an Illuminati in First Clip, Sets November Release (Video)
Incognito Inc. and the Deep State will keep chugging along in a first-look clip for new episodes of Netflix’s “Inside Job,” which has added Adam Scott as a key member of the Illuminati, Reagan’s (Lizzy Caplan) main competition on her path to world domination. The eight-part “Inside Job” Part 2 will premiere on the streamer Nov. 18.
Marlon Wayans Takes a Swipe at Cancel Culture, Says Society Needs Movies Like ‘White Chicks’
The actor reflects on his 2004 comedy about two Black FBI agents who go undercover as white women
Zuri Craig, ‘AGT’ Finalist Discovered by Tyler Perry, Dies at 44
The Craig Lewis Band earned a golden buzzer for their performance of Blige's "I'm Goin' Down" in 2015
With James Gunn Hire, David Zaslav Promises to ‘Preserve and Expand’ DC Universe
David Zaslav has made perhaps his most important hire yet as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, naming “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and “Aquaman” producer Peter Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly renamed DC Studios, overseeing all film, TV and animation production for the comic book franchise.
Michael Kopsa, ‘Gundam’ Voice Actor, Dies at 66
Actor who provided the English voice of Char Aznable also had recurring roles on "Stargate SG-1" and "Fringe"
Kanye West ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Docs to Remain Available on Netflix
Ye, who is facing widespread backlash after anti-Semitic remarks, wasnt involved in the creation or promotion of the movies
Who Is Kang? A Guide to the MCU’s New Thanos
Jonathan Majors' character plays a major role in the next "Avengers" movie, but is first in "Ant-Man 3"
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Beats Oscar Rivals With $45,000 Average at Indie Box Office
Martin McDonagh's latest film has better start than "TR" and "Triangle of Sadness," but has a lower average than the director's pre-pandemic work
Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ Project: Justin Britt-Gibson Will Co-Write Script
The project is set after the events of 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
‘School for Good and Evil’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix Top 10 as Ryan Murphy Reigns Supreme in TV (Again)
Murphy's "The Watcher" topped the English TV list for the second week in a row with 148.24 million hours viewed
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Review: Netflix Anthology Lets 8 Horror Directors Shine
Each episode tells a different horror story from a different filmmaker, to varying results
First Trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Heralds Big Bad Kang’s Arrival
The movie will kick off Marvel's Phase 5 in February
‘Scrubs’ Writer Eric Weinberg Deemed Potential ‘Serial Rapist’ by Judge, Denied Bail and Hauled Off to Jail
Eric Weinberg, the former “Scrubs” and “Californication” executive producer and writer accused of raping possibly dozens of women by luring them to his Los Feliz family home for photo shoots, pleaded not guilty but will be held without bail until his next court date in November, a judge ruled Tuesday.
‘The Batman’ Star Paul Dano Explains Unlikely Inception of His Riddler Comic Book Series (Video)
"This is the Riddler speaking," the actor and writer says
How ‘From Scratch’ Creator Honored Her Late Husband With Emotional Netflix Series
Tembi Locke and sister and co-creator Attica Locke tell TheWrap how true to life the limited series really is
