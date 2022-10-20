ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars, SL Green roll the dice on Times Square casino

By By Joseph Spector
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oamBy_0igXQMLU00
Caesars is proposing a casino for the heart of Times Square as gambling companies plan to bid on three new licenses for the New York City area. Justin Heiman/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Visitors to Times Square might one day be able to watch the ball drop and spin the roulette wheel at the same time.

Caesars and Manhattan developer SL Green announced plans Thursday to develop 1515 Broadway, in the heart of the theater district, into a casino called Caesars Palace Times Square.

The proposal is the second major such project announced for Manhattan in recent weeks, as the world's top gambling companies begin vying for three casino licenses expected to be issued for the New York City region next year.

"We believe that Times Square offers the best location for a new resort casino that can attract tourists and benefit local businesses," Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green, said in a statement.

New York City is the largest untapped gambling market in the nation, and the competition for the licenses will be fierce. And so too will be the opposition — particularly for a casino in heavily congested Manhattan.

Local leaders and the Broadway Theatre League were already quick to pan a Times Square casino. And local support is critical: The state's licensing process requires a local board to approve any site.

“The Broadway League does not endorse a casino in Times Square," the group said in a statement. "The addition of a casino will overwhelm the already densely congested area and would jeopardize the entire neighborhood whose existence is dependent on the success of Broadway. Broadway is the key driver of tourism and risking its stability would be detrimental to the City.”

Last month, Related Companies and Wynn Resorts said they will seek a casino license at Hudson Yards — the mega shopping and residential property on the west side of Manhattan — saying it would complement the nearby Javits Center, which is one of the country's largest convention centers.

They aren't the only ones eyeing a casino in New York City. There are expected to be proposals for casinos next to Citi Field in Queens, along with ones at Coney Island in Brooklyn and perhaps on Staten Island.

Meanwhile, two racetracks with video-lottery terminals — Resorts World New York City in Queens and Empire City Casino in the city of Yonkers — are considered frontrunners for two of the three licenses, because they already have large existing operations.

The developers clearly know a casino in Manhattan will be a tough sell and could face the same fate as a failed effort more than a decade ago to bring a stadium to the city's west side overlooking the Hudson River.

The New York Times reported Wednesday night that SL Green and Caesars wrote a letter to local businesses to try to build support for the project.

The partnership touted the billions of dollars in tax revenue to New York City and state that would come from a Times Square casino.

They also proposed new security and traffic improvements for the area around the casino off 7th Avenue near West 44th Street, citing the city's efforts to curb crime. The Caesars Palace Times Square also pledged to include a new theater for The Lion King , where the show is already located.

Some groups are already supporting the project. In a statement, the Actors' Equity Association, a union that represents theater workers, said the casino would be benefit the neighborhood.

"The proposal from the developer for a Times Square Casino would be a game changer that boosts security and safety in the Times Square neighborhood with increased security staff, more sanitation equipment, and new cameras," the group said.

