Obituary: Elbert Lafayette Huey (January 22, 1939 ~ October 23, 2022)
Elbert Lafayette Huey, 83, of Trussville, Alabama, went to be with our Lord Savior on October 23, 2022, at Trussville Health and Rehab in Trussville, Alabama. He was born January 22, 1939, in Lawley, Alabama, the son of the late Herman Huey and the late Wilda Huey. He was a Salesman at Flowers Baking Company. […]
Obituary: Jason Brand (October 21, 2022)
Jason Brand, 52, passed away on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges. He was a lifelong resident of Trussville & attended Hewitt Trussville High School. He loved this time of year and cheering on the Crimson Tide. He had […]
Obituary: Sarah Cooper (Cooper) Rushen (September 25, 1944 ~ October 18, 2022)
Sarah C. Rushen, 78, of Talladega, passed away on October 18, 2022. The family will receive friends at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville on Tuesday, October 25, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. She was preceded in death by her son Bobby Blake Rushen […]
Obituary: James Leon Lowery (March 11, 1939 ~ October 18, 2022)
James “Jim” L. Lowery, 83, of Birmingham, passed away on October 18, 2022. He was born in Birmingham to Seaburn and Nellie Lowery. Jim graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1957. Jim married the love of his life, Janet Cook, and this past April celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Jim and Jan were both members […]
Trussville family mourns loss of Blake Abercrombie, ‘his legacy will never be forgotten’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville man passed away after his long battle with Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCT). DSRCT is a soft-tissue sarcoma that causes multiple tumors to form in the abdomen and pelvic area, but where it begins is usually unknown. The first case of a DSRCT was recorded in […]
HTHS theatre steals the spotlight with play written, directed by student
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) Theatre Department presents “Way of the Wanted,” a western murder mystery written and directed by HTHS Senior John Murray. The shows are on Oct. 27 – 29 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, including students […]
Obituary: Kenneth Roy Carden (February 5, 1943 ~ October 17, 2022)
“For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creation, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus, our Lord.” Romans 8: 38 & 39 Kenneth Roy […]
Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Leeds-Center Point Football Game Canceled
From Staff Reports The non-region, regular-season finale between Leeds and Center Point has been canceled by mutual decision. The Leeds Green Wave (9-0 overall, 6-0 in 5A Region 6 play) were initially scheduled to travel to Center Point to take on the Center Point High School Eagles (8-1, 5-1 in 6A Region 5), on Friday, […]
Moody City Council sponsors high school band, accepts Creekview streets
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – At another brief meeting at City Hall on Monday, Oct. 24, the Moody Council voted unanimously to sponsor the high school’s marching band and accepted a request to begin upkeep of the streets in the Creekview subdivision. Several weeks ago, the council heard from Moody High School […]
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways. Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
First ever ‘Argo Monster Mash’ to be held on Oct. 29
From The Tribune staff reports ARGO — The City of Argo will be hosting its first ever Monster Mash Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m. The event will be free to the public and held at the Argo City Park, located at 100 Blackjack Road, Trussville, AL 35173. “We are very excited […]
Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Jazz on the Patio’
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — A great time was had at the Greater Irondale Chamber’s women’s event, “Jazz on the Patio.” The event was held on Tuesday, October 18, at Civitas (2031 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook). Valley Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor. Bronze sponsors were Vivian Mora State Farm and Image […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Acting superintendent of TCS Dr. Frank Costanzo, ‘I believe in working together as a team’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS earlier this month. The role of the acting superintendent is different from the interim superintendent. Interim is related to position vacancy, and Costanzo explained there is not a […]
Toys for Tots Event & Charity Ride comes to Springville
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Smokehouse Burgers and BBQ and Misfits Motorcycle Club is presenting a Toys for Tots Event and Charity Ride on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. Registration for the event will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and it’s $20 per bike and $5 per rider. The […]
Human remains found in ‘freshly dug grave’ in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Human remains were found in a “freshly dug grave” on Friday, October 21, at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive to perform a welfare check on a male whose family […]
Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrates groundbreaking of Trussville freestanding ER and hopes to expand to communities in need
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE – Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrated the groundbreaking of a new freestanding emergency department Thursday in Trussville. The facility will include 12 treatment rooms, an onsite lab and imaging, a helipad and emergency care for all ages. Officials with the health care system hope to not only expand the Trussville […]
22-year-old fatally wounded during shooting in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 22-year-old male was fatally wounded during a Birmingham shooting on Monday, October 24, at approximately 10:10 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Keyon Pollock, of Birmingham, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after 9-1-1 received a call regarding a person shot in the 10 block of […]
