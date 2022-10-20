ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Obituary: Jason Brand (October 21, 2022)

Jason Brand, 52,  passed away on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges. He was a lifelong resident of Trussville & attended Hewitt Trussville High School. He loved this time of year and cheering on the Crimson Tide. He had […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department's Facebook page states, "If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds-Center Point Football Game Canceled

From Staff Reports The non-region, regular-season finale between Leeds and Center Point has been canceled by mutual decision. The Leeds Green Wave (9-0 overall, 6-0 in 5A Region 6 play) were initially scheduled to travel to Center Point to take on the Center Point High School Eagles (8-1, 5-1 in 6A Region 5), on Friday,  […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways.  Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Acting superintendent of TCS Dr. Frank Costanzo, 'I believe in working together as a team'

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS earlier this month. The role of the acting superintendent is different from the interim superintendent. Interim is related to position vacancy, and Costanzo explained there is not a […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Ascension St. Vincent's celebrates groundbreaking of Trussville freestanding ER and hopes to expand to communities in need

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE – Ascension St. Vincent's celebrated the groundbreaking of a new freestanding emergency department Thursday in Trussville. The facility will include 12 treatment rooms, an onsite lab and imaging, a helipad and emergency care for all ages. Officials with the health care system hope to not only expand the Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

22-year-old fatally wounded during shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 22-year-old male was fatally wounded during a Birmingham shooting on Monday, October 24, at approximately 10:10 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Keyon Pollock, of Birmingham, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after 9-1-1 received a call regarding a person shot in the 10 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
