news3lv.com
4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run coming to Gilcrease Orchard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run will be at the Gilcrease Orchard on Saturday, November 5th. The run supports the orchard, as well as the local blind runner community, created to raise money and awareness in a creative and fun way. The majority of...
news3lv.com
The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
news3lv.com
Submissions now open for annual Walker Furniture 'Home For The Holidays' program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Know a deserving family in need? Now is your chance to help out this holiday season. Walker Furniture will again be hosting its 29th annual 'Home For The Holidays' program, which assists families and individuals in need in Clark County. The store will be accepting...
news3lv.com
Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
news3lv.com
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
news3lv.com
Music festival attendees worry upcoming events will be disastrous
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been less than six months since Lovers and Friends Music Festival attendees spoke to News 3 about what they described as a disastrous event. "We literally had to sit up against the porta potty's just to get shade." "We were basically in survival mode...
news3lv.com
Red Cross braces for fall blood shortage with November incentive
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The American Red Cross is bracing for a busy holiday season, offering donors an incentive during the month of November. People who donate blood from November 1st through the 22nd will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice by email. The nonprofit...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas groups partner to collect groceries, fight food insecurity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation through the roof, a Las Vegas charity event did its part to fight hunger. Families had the chance to pick up groceries at Sunday's event, hosted on Polaris Avenue not far from Allegiant Stadium. Anyone could pull up to get food, no matter...
news3lv.com
Arrest made in case of statue stolen from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in Las Vegas. The statue, which weighs around 200 pounds, has been a fixture at the location since the headquarters building was dedicated in 2003.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Noah Gragson wins Xfinity title race in Miami
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was locked in at the Xfinity Series race in Miami over the weekend. The young racer from Las Vegas dominated the race and earned his 8th win of the season. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tony Stewart to make drag...
news3lv.com
Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks big weekend of entertainment in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big weekend in Las Vegas full of entertainment for virtually everyone. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 2: Nevada Minimum Wage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question two is a minimum wage amendment that would make $12 an hour the baseline pay for all workers in the Silver State. Under current law, Nevada's minimum wage is already increasing 75 cents a year through 2024, when it will hit $12.
news3lv.com
Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
news3lv.com
Leadership strategist talks growing trend of 'quiet quitting'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Quiet quitting" has been a hot topic recently. Jay Guilford, founder of Co-Works Leadership Strategists, joined us to break it down.
news3lv.com
In Historic Westside, new construction to help redevelop distressed neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A roughly $18 million project is the first ground-up construction project in several years coming to West Las Vegas. Las Vegas City Council approved to sell a corner property on Jefferson Avenue and D Street to Arthaus IV LLC for the purpose of building a mixed-use housing development.
news3lv.com
Clark County firefighter receives award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
news3lv.com
Early voting kicks off in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting is officially underway in Clark County and across the state ahead of the November 8 mid-term elections. On Saturday, early voting kicked off at the East Las Vegas Library, one of more than a dozen early polling locations across Clark County now open ahead of this coming mid-term.
