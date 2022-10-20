ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run coming to Gilcrease Orchard

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run will be at the Gilcrease Orchard on Saturday, November 5th. The run supports the orchard, as well as the local blind runner community, created to raise money and awareness in a creative and fun way. The majority of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Red Cross braces for fall blood shortage with November incentive

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The American Red Cross is bracing for a busy holiday season, offering donors an incentive during the month of November. People who donate blood from November 1st through the 22nd will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice by email. The nonprofit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 2: Nevada Minimum Wage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question two is a minimum wage amendment that would make $12 an hour the baseline pay for all workers in the Silver State. Under current law, Nevada's minimum wage is already increasing 75 cents a year through 2024, when it will hit $12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County firefighter receives award

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Early voting kicks off in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting is officially underway in Clark County and across the state ahead of the November 8 mid-term elections. On Saturday, early voting kicked off at the East Las Vegas Library, one of more than a dozen early polling locations across Clark County now open ahead of this coming mid-term.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

