Detroit, MI

2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the St. Antoine Garden apartments near I-75 and I-94 around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the 56-year-old grandmother stabbed the 2-year-old boy.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the grandmother was arrested.

Police are investigating, and say they do not believe the child lived in the apartment. There is no motive at this time.

Guest
5d ago

Praying that grandma is kept in a place where she will get get the help she needs. And protect others from her. Praying that her grand baby has a speedy healing and no lasting damage from this incident 🙏🏻

Leslie Gurley
5d ago

how could a grandma do this to a child.thank God baby ok and she was arrested🙏👐

Ann M.
5d ago

What motive could there be? She's just crazy and needs to be locked up for life.

