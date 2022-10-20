At the Movies | “Halloween Ends”, “Ticket to Paradise” & “Black Adam” At the Movies | “Halloween Ends”, “Ticket to Paradise” & “Black Adam”

Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
DC's movie and TV division has finally found its own version of Marvel's Kevin Feige
"The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be the co-CEOs and co-chairs of DC Studios.
Christine Lakin would love a ‘Step by Step’ reunion, talks about life in the director’s chair
Christine Lakin won us over as the tough, but lovable, tomboy Al in ABC’s TGIF favorite “Step By Step.” If the sitcom were to ever make a comeback, Lakin would definitely be on board. “All I try to do is get my old family back together, I’m always harassing them,” she exclaimed to KTLA 5’s […]
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
