ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a trio of playoff matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Games included in Tuesday’s schedule are the Sheffield at Clarion volleyball match, the Eisenhower vs. Seneca girls soccer match, and the Mercer vs. Eisenhower boys soccer match. Both soccer games will be played at Carter Field in Titusville.
TITUSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
INDIANA, PA
d9and10sports.com

Oct. 24 D10 VB Playoff Recaps: Seth Hits 1,000 Assists as Mercyhurst Prep Advances, FLB Also Victorious

MEADVILLE, Pa. – Addica Sperry had 26 kills and 17 digs to help fifth-seeded Mercyhurst Prep top 12th-seeded Sharon, 3-1 (25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-22). “We played well tonight against a team that puts up a large block,” Mercyhurst Prep head coach Joe Reynolds said. “We worked around it and pushed through a bit of adversity in the third set.”
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

IUP, Slippery Rock Move up in Latest Top 25 Poll

WACO, Texas – Both IUP and Slippery Rock moved up in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. IUP, fresh off a 44-7 win over Seton Hill, moved up from No. 13 to No. 11, while Slippery Rock, which beat Cal 42-24, moved from No. 17 to a tie for 13th with Northwest Missouri St. IUP travels to Gannon this Saturday, while Slippery Rock is at Clarion. Shepherd maintained its spot at No. 3 following a 47-14 win over West Chester, while Kutztown is in the ‘Others Receiving Votes.’
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Updates Volleyball/Soccer Brackets

SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated sites and times in its soccer and volleyball playoff brackets Tuesday morning. In Class boys 2A soccer quarterfinal action, there will be doubleheaders at Meadville and Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday. Slippery Rock will take on Warren at 6 p.m. in Meadville, followed by Fairview and Grove City at 8. At Fort LeBoeuf, Mercyhurst Prep will take on General McLane at 6 p.m., followed by North East and Harbor Creek at 7:30 p.m.
MEADVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Complete Player: Oil City’s Knox Takes Records in Stride as Oilers Prepare for Playoffs

OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox has garnered attention from all corners of the country for his rushing accolades this season. The numbers are staggering – Knox has rushed for at least 400 yards in a game six times and narrowly missed the feat in the Oilers’ most recent win against Titusville (395). He broke a record previously held by current Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat four times during his senior season at Yulee (Fla.).
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Congratulations to Shields Insurance Agency on winning the 2022 Business of the Year award. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg

—- Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road. The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with...
SHARPSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy