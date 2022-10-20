Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a trio of playoff matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Games included in Tuesday’s schedule are the Sheffield at Clarion volleyball match, the Eisenhower vs. Seneca girls soccer match, and the Mercer vs. Eisenhower boys soccer match. Both soccer games will be played at Carter Field in Titusville.
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 24, 2022 D9/10 Soccer Playoffs: Brookville Boys Wins First Playoff Game Since 2013; KC, Slippery Rock Girls Advance
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Caleb Kornbau’s goal with three minutes remaining in the second overtime period lifted Brookville to a 2-1 win over Brockway in the Class 1A first round, securing the Raiders’ first playoff win since 2013. Kornbau scored on a header from Brad Fiscus corner kick.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 24 D10 VB Playoff Recaps: Seth Hits 1,000 Assists as Mercyhurst Prep Advances, FLB Also Victorious
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Addica Sperry had 26 kills and 17 digs to help fifth-seeded Mercyhurst Prep top 12th-seeded Sharon, 3-1 (25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-22). “We played well tonight against a team that puts up a large block,” Mercyhurst Prep head coach Joe Reynolds said. “We worked around it and pushed through a bit of adversity in the third set.”
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named Week 9 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – With another signature performance, this one coming while breaking a pair of program records, Oil City’s Ethen Knox cemented his spot as the Week 9 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 10 Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg. Knox rushed...
d9and10sports.com
IUP, Slippery Rock Move up in Latest Top 25 Poll
WACO, Texas – Both IUP and Slippery Rock moved up in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. IUP, fresh off a 44-7 win over Seton Hill, moved up from No. 13 to No. 11, while Slippery Rock, which beat Cal 42-24, moved from No. 17 to a tie for 13th with Northwest Missouri St. IUP travels to Gannon this Saturday, while Slippery Rock is at Clarion. Shepherd maintained its spot at No. 3 following a 47-14 win over West Chester, while Kutztown is in the ‘Others Receiving Votes.’
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 22 D9/10 Football: Elk County Catholic Tops Sheffield; Kennedy Catholic, General McLane Triumph
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Noah Cherry ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns and also had a 42-yard passing touchdown as Elk County Catholic raced to a 55-8 win over Sheffield. Elk County Catholic led 41-0 at halftime. Cherry scored on runs of 47, 20, 8, and 10 yards and...
College Football World Reacts To Viral Photographer Video
When stadium security couldn't get things done, a photographer stepped in. Saturday night, a fan ran onto the field during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game. The fan was running around on the field for a little while, before a photographer decided to take things into his own hands. "FAN...
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: CASH Grad Sheets Has Big Game in No. 17 Slippery Rock’s Victory at Cal
CALIFORNIA, Pa. – Conneaut High School graduate hauled in an 85-yard touchdown pass, part of a 115-yard effort as No. 17 Slippery Rock jumped out to a 21-3 lead and rolled to a 42-24 win on the road at California (Pa.) to spoil the Vulcans’ Homecoming Saturday evening from Adamson Stadium.
d9and10sports.com
Pick-a-Paolooza: Led by Stritzinger Edinboro Picks Off Clarion 4 Times in 47-17 Win
CLARION, Pa. – Led by a pair of Allen Stritzinger interceptions, including one returned 91 yards for a touchdown, Edinboro cruised to a 47-17 win over Clarion at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. “I am really happy with the way we played defense today,” Edinboro head coach Jake...
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Updates Volleyball/Soccer Brackets
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated sites and times in its soccer and volleyball playoff brackets Tuesday morning. In Class boys 2A soccer quarterfinal action, there will be doubleheaders at Meadville and Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday. Slippery Rock will take on Warren at 6 p.m. in Meadville, followed by Fairview and Grove City at 8. At Fort LeBoeuf, Mercyhurst Prep will take on General McLane at 6 p.m., followed by North East and Harbor Creek at 7:30 p.m.
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
d9and10sports.com
Complete Player: Oil City’s Knox Takes Records in Stride as Oilers Prepare for Playoffs
OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox has garnered attention from all corners of the country for his rushing accolades this season. The numbers are staggering – Knox has rushed for at least 400 yards in a game six times and narrowly missed the feat in the Oilers’ most recent win against Titusville (395). He broke a record previously held by current Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat four times during his senior season at Yulee (Fla.).
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Congratulations to Shields Insurance Agency on winning the 2022 Business of the Year award. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg
—- Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road. The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with...
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hubz Kitchen, with 25 varieties of fries, to open in former Ida’s place in Lower Burrell
Hubz Kitchen, renowned for its cheesesteak hoagies and 25 varieties of french fries, will open in early November at the site of the former Gigi’s Place and Ida’s restaurant at 2803 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. Hubz already is well-known in the city, as it operated out of...
