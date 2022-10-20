Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Deputies, Amazon Driver Save Florida Women After Car Becomes Submerged in Canal
Deputies in a county along Florida’s Treasure Coast helped rescue two women from a car that had become partially submerged upside down in a canal. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office released video of the incident from Oct. 8, saying Deputy Dan Whittington was on his way to an unrelated call when he looked over and saw the car in the canal.
cw34.com
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie County deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
wqcs.org
VIDEO: Brightline Completes First Weekend of 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
South Florida - Monday October 24, 2022: Brightline will continue testing its passenger rail service at speeds up to 110 MPH through November after three days of high speed runs that began Friday. Brightline reports that the testing this past weekend occurred without incident. Residents should continue to be alert...
Investigation reveals deputy violated policies when shooting at man
The St Lucie County Sherriff's Office is releasing the results of an investigation after one of its deputies shot and hit a suspect who was reported to be acting aggressively toward officers.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
cw34.com
Gubernatorial debate: Drugs, education, rent, environment of interest on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of the only gubernatorial debate in Florida in 2022, folks on the Treasure Coast are hoping the candidates discuss a number of topics that impact their lives. From drug control, to education and rental prices, to environmental concerns, people in Fort Pierce want...
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people.
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
Police: 2 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle was struck by a car Sunday evening in Melbourne, police said. Officers responded to the crash at Sarno and Croton roads shortly after 6 p.m. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a Buick sedan had...
cw34.com
Vero Beach Police Department participates in "Toys for Pups" program
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Pets like getting toys too!. The Vero Beach Police Department is partnering with PETSMART for their "Toys for Pups Program". They are collecting toys for animals in distress or abused animals that get called in. Toys are comforting to animals the same way they...
wqcs.org
Martin County - High Tides and Erosion Force Bathtub Beach Closure
Martin County - Monday October 24, 2022: While nearly all beaches are naturally prone to gradual erosion, Bathtub Beach continues to experience high tides and heavy surf conditions, causing a significant change in the shoreline. While the beach continues to absorb the brunt force of waves allowing the dunes to protect roads and structures, heavy surf and erosion make for dangerous conditions for beachgoers.
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
Breeze Adds 19 Routes from Cincinnati, Vero Beach and 13 Existing Markets
Breeze Adds 19 Routes from New and Existing Markets. Breeze Airways is continuing its expansion across the country with new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations. Breeze will soon start flying from Cincinnati, OH and Vero Beach, FL. That will bring its total to 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states.
cw34.com
Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
cw34.com
Police arrest 2 men for DUI: one with an open beer, another with his car deep in ditch
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police officers on patrol announced they arrested two people who'd been drinking over the legal limit. First, on Crosstown Parkway, they stopped the driver of a black Infiniti for going 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. They said when they...
brevardtimes.com
Two Killed In Crash at Sarno and Croton Road Intersection in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Florida -Just after 6:17 p.m on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road regarding a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they discovered that both motorcyclists had life-threatening injuries from the crash. The motorcycle driver was determined to...
WPBF News 25
'I really need her to pay for her sins': Victims angry after Vero Beach woman accused of running fake medical training school
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach woman is accused of running a fake medical training school and defrauding 37 students out of nearly $94,000. Police Chief David Currey said during the month of July 2022, officers received complaints from numerous individuals who alleged they were deceived into enrolling at a fraudulent medical training school called Grace Med Training.
