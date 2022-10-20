ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

cw34.com

Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County - High Tides and Erosion Force Bathtub Beach Closure

Martin County - Monday October 24, 2022: While nearly all beaches are naturally prone to gradual erosion, Bathtub Beach continues to experience high tides and heavy surf conditions, causing a significant change in the shoreline. While the beach continues to absorb the brunt force of waves allowing the dunes to protect roads and structures, heavy surf and erosion make for dangerous conditions for beachgoers.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
COCOA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
sebastiandaily.com

Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
SEBASTIAN, FL
brevardtimes.com

Two Killed In Crash at Sarno and Croton Road Intersection in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Florida -Just after 6:17 p.m on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road regarding a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they discovered that both motorcyclists had life-threatening injuries from the crash. The motorcycle driver was determined to...
MELBOURNE, FL
WPBF News 25

'I really need her to pay for her sins': Victims angry after Vero Beach woman accused of running fake medical training school

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach woman is accused of running a fake medical training school and defrauding 37 students out of nearly $94,000. Police Chief David Currey said during the month of July 2022, officers received complaints from numerous individuals who alleged they were deceived into enrolling at a fraudulent medical training school called Grace Med Training.
VERO BEACH, FL

