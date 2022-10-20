Education Department Could Flag Up to 5 Million Student Loan Relief Applications for Review — What to Do If Yours Is Among Them

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Education Department to Reduce ‘Red Tape' on Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Making It Easier for Borrowers to Qualify
The Biden administration announced permanent changes to public service loan forgiveness to make it easier for borrowers to get relief. Student loan borrowers pursuing this type of forgiveness can now get credit for partial, late or lump sum payments or for payments made under a different repayment plan, as well as credit for periods in deferment and forbearance.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Comments / 0