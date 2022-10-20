ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Purchase Your Women’s Basketball Tickets Today

Head coach Mike Neighbors is in his sixth season at the helm of leading the Arkansas women’s basketball team and would love to see more attendance records being broken at Bud Walton Arena. Single game tickets are now on sale and season tickets are still available to be purchased.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Barbara Sets Single-Season Shutout Record in 0-0 Tie with Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-3, 5-2-2 SEC) played to a scoreless draw for the second straight match, this time with Ole Miss (9-5-2, 3-5-1 SEC). Goalkeeper Grace Barbara notched her 10th clean sheet of the season and broke the program’s single-season shutout record. First Half. The...
OXFORD, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Women’s Tennis Wrap Up Texas A&M Fall Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team complete final day at Texas A&M Invitational with singles play on Sunday. The Razorbacks are back in action next week as freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso heads to San Diego, Calif. for the ITA Fall National Championships and players compete in the ITF 15K in Champaign, Ill.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sportstravelmagazine.com

Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Host 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship

Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, will host the 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship, it was announced after the end of the 2022 Championship in Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend by USAngling. The next three championships will be in Portugal, Italy and South Africa before returning to the United States.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart

Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
STUTTGART, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Good news from Arkansas’s wild turkey population highlights northwest Arkansas meeting

SPRINGDALE — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at today’s monthly meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

