Purchase Your Women’s Basketball Tickets Today
Head coach Mike Neighbors is in his sixth season at the helm of leading the Arkansas women’s basketball team and would love to see more attendance records being broken at Bud Walton Arena. Single game tickets are now on sale and season tickets are still available to be purchased.
Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted
Arkansas routs Rogers State in exhibition
Barbara Sets Single-Season Shutout Record in 0-0 Tie with Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-3, 5-2-2 SEC) played to a scoreless draw for the second straight match, this time with Ole Miss (9-5-2, 3-5-1 SEC). Goalkeeper Grace Barbara notched her 10th clean sheet of the season and broke the program’s single-season shutout record. First Half. The...
Women’s Tennis Wrap Up Texas A&M Fall Invite
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team complete final day at Texas A&M Invitational with singles play on Sunday. The Razorbacks are back in action next week as freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso heads to San Diego, Calif. for the ITA Fall National Championships and players compete in the ITF 15K in Champaign, Ill.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Who coaches visited over the Bye Week and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – In this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report with Otis Kirk, Courtney and Otis talk about where Arkansas’ coaches have been over the bye week. They also talk about 2023 recruits Quincey Rhodes Jr., Shamar Easter and Derick Hunter Jr. You can watch the...
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Host 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship
Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, will host the 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship, it was announced after the end of the 2022 Championship in Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend by USAngling. The next three championships will be in Portugal, Italy and South Africa before returning to the United States.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart
Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
Good news from Arkansas’s wild turkey population highlights northwest Arkansas meeting
SPRINGDALE — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at today’s monthly meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
Arkansas Jan. 6 insurrection defendant Peter Stager remains jailed after Oct. 24 hearing, speedy trial waved
A Conway man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection has a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Central Arkansas Corvette Club hosting 23rd Corvette Weekend Show in Hot springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will host participants from as many as 18 states for its 23rd annual Corvette Weekend Show from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 in Hot Springs. The Show is a fundraiser for the local charities the club supports including Spina Bifida...
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
Some who support recreational marijuana oppose Issue 4
Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.
Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The motorcyclist, who investigators say had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, was quickly engulfed in flames after officers tasered him and he fell to the ground.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
