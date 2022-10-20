Yung Joc Mistakenly Sends Stranger $1800 On Zelle

Yung Joc accidentally sent a stranger $1,800 on Zelle and implored the unknown recipient to return it.

Joc, née Jasiel Amon Robinson, admitted to his blunder on Wednesday (Oct. 19), sharing the incident with his followers via Instagram.

Robinson, 42, can be seen in the captured messages pleading with the mysterious figure—who seemingly blocked his phone number—to send his cash back.

“Hi can you please return the $1,800 that I mistakenly sent to you account via Zelle,” he texted. “I don’t know you nor do you know me. Please do the right thing. God has a bigger blessing for you. I know you’ve blocked my number and that’s ok I just need the $1,800 that was sent to your account via Zelle.”

The “ Buy U A Drink ” rapper then called on his fans to assist him in retrieving his funds, asking them to call the unknown person on his behalf.

“So I sent them a Zelle by mistake, and they won’t return my money,” he told his followers in the attached caption. “Can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change? 6785987689.”

And the Zelle scenario isn’t the first time Robinson has publicly dealt with potential financial woes.

Yung Joc onstage during day 1 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2020, the ex- Bad Boy artist was seen working for the ride-share app Pull Up N Go . He was spotted and mocked by two women passengers he had picked up.

However, he rejected the idea of working with the company because he needed the cash.

“Sometimes you have to show people you’re not too big, you have to show them what humility is, and you’re not too big to do the right thing by making an honest living,” he expressed. “I think a lot of the times that’s why kids and even adults go astray because they’re too ashamed, they’re too prideful to do something.”