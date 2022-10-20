Sources for stories can come from many places, News 5′s Helen Maynard tells aspiring journalism students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
Why we now call these warm fall days ‘second summer’: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. This year, fall ousted summer as surely as mums replaced geraniums on Northeast Ohio porches. We dug out our wool hats, bundled up for football games, groused about the wind on dog...
Transform, transmute and transport your many selves: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- What would you be if you could be anyone? A superhero? A stand-up comic? A spaceship captain? An advocate for those in need?. Chances are, you already have a superpower. Even though you are modest about it, others have seen that light in you. For some,...
Comedian Bert Kreischer sets Cleveland date at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Comedian-podcast host Bert Kreischer’s Tops Off World Tour is headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, for the show, which is 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Go online. Presale begins 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, with code TOPSOFF.
75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
Shaker Heights woman’s Chutni Punch offers zesty addition to many foods
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sahithya Wintrich has one goal in the kitchen: To fight back against bland flavors. To add a little kick, a bit of zest. Actually, to be more precise, she wants to punch up all kinds of flavors. That’s why she has created and is marketing Chutni...
Eleanor Buchla, pioneer of modern dance, to be celebrated in Cleveland Arts Prize Past Masters events
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the 1920s, Europe was being roiled by revolutionary forms of artistic expression in literature, music, painting and dance. In America, modern dance began to make itself known with performances by such pioneers as Isadora Duncan and Martha Graham. In Cleveland in 1931, it took a courageous...
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
Ranking meatball subs from 5 popular chain sub shops
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, you just can’t beat a meatball sub sandwich. Google the meatball’s origins and you’ll get plenty of theories, but no true answer of where it came from. Perhaps pinpointing the exact origin of...
Meet the 22 semifinalists in Cleveland Chain Reaction this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Chain Reaction, a yearly pitch competition run by the Greater Cleveland Partnership, has picked 22 business as semifinalists for this year’s competition. The businesses will participate in a boot camp over the next four weeks, where business experts and mentors will prepare them to...
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
Toxic TV ads say to voters - just stay home!
If all the TV political ads are accurate, there is nobody left to vote for. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
Once-forgotten Viktor Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A once-forgotten sculpture by renowned Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost will be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, nearly 70 years after it was first put there and roughly three decades since it was removed. City Council on Monday signed off on the reinstallation costs for Schreckengost’s...
Talking potential Browns trades with Tim Bielik, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com talks potential trades...
North Royalton Historical Society to track down origins of hundreds of city street names
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Edgerton Road in North Royalton was named after the Edgerton family. Sardis Edgerton was one of the city’s first property owners and Lester Edgerton was a longtime mayor. The North Royalton Historical Society is now trying to determine how hundreds of other streets in town...
Compromise saves Cleveland’s $17 million lead safety law: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Following a heated Cleveland City Council committee meeting last week, a law aiming to prevent lead poisoning in children is back on track. The $17 million legislation – funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars and originally passed in May – was amended and passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Monday and is expected to pass during a council meeting Monday night.
Beachwood police mourn death of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Beachwood Police Department is mourning the loss of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury, 54, a Willoughby resident who died at his home Oct. 21. “Lt. Atterbury was an excellent officer, leader and a good man who dedicated 26 years of service to our department,” Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said in a news release.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0