ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

These cities have the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the US: report

(KTLA) – Feel like a burger combo meal costs a lot in your city? It may still be cheaper than some U.S. cities, a new report found. The financial advice website MoneyGeek analyzed the cost of a burger, french fries, and a drink across 145 restaurants in the 50 largest cities. They looked at menus of “major chains,” using allmenus.com and GrubHub.com for pricing info.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy