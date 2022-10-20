Jujutsu Kaisen is a supernatural dark fantasy anime series that became an instant international hit following its October 2020 premiere. The show follows Japanese high school student Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki) as he unwittingly becomes the host for the most powerful Curse in the world, Ryomen Sukuna (Junichi Suwabe), thrusting him into the dangerous, fast-paced, and thrilling world of Jujutsu Sorcerers. With the help of his new sorcerer friends Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida) and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto) and their teacher, the powerful Satoru Gojo (Yūichi Nakamura), Yuji attempts to collect and consume all of Sukuna’s fingers (yuck) in order to destroy the “King of Curses” once and for all, even at the cost of his own life.

