The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice” Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice”. In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani.
‘The Green Berets’: John Wayne Forced His Composer to Use 1 Popular Song He Hated
'The Green Berets' actor-turned-director John Wayne pushed composer Miklós Rózsa to use a popular song at the time in the movie, even though he hated the idea of it.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern Are Anguished Parents to a Troubled Teen in New Trailer for ‘The Son’ (Video)
The prequel to Florian Zeller's "The Father" also stars Zen McGrath, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins
John Lennon Called The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ ‘a Potboiler’
Paul McCartney said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Twist and Shout" have a certain effect on listeners.
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: Minnie Riperton and Stevie Wonder tugged our hearts with “Give Me Time”
Minnie Riperton’s career was short but productive. Riperton released six solo albums between 1970s Come to My Garden and the posthumously released Love Lives Forever, which came out in 1980, a year after her death. Riperton was also the vocalist on the four studio albums released by the band Rotary Connection between 1967 and 1970.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer Features Christmas Cheer With Kevin Bacon (Video)
The Disney+ special debuts next month
How the sitcom ‘Call Me Kat’ is honoring loss of comedic star Leslie Jordan
What happened to Leslie Jordan? How did Leslie Jordan die? Is “Call Me Kat” still on TV? Will “Call Me Kat” still air without Leslie Jordan? When does “Call Me Kat” air? Mayim Bialik honors Leslie Jordan.
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?
Justin Long stars in the film that's growing word-of-mouth buzz
Michael Kopsa, ‘Gundam’ Voice Actor, Dies at 66
Actor who provided the English voice of Char Aznable also had recurring roles on "Stargate SG-1" and "Fringe"
How ‘From Scratch’ Creator Honored Her Late Husband With Emotional Netflix Series
Tembi Locke and sister and co-creator Attica Locke tell TheWrap how true to life the limited series really is
When Will ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Premiere?
Jujutsu Kaisen is a supernatural dark fantasy anime series that became an instant international hit following its October 2020 premiere. The show follows Japanese high school student Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki) as he unwittingly becomes the host for the most powerful Curse in the world, Ryomen Sukuna (Junichi Suwabe), thrusting him into the dangerous, fast-paced, and thrilling world of Jujutsu Sorcerers. With the help of his new sorcerer friends Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida) and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto) and their teacher, the powerful Satoru Gojo (Yūichi Nakamura), Yuji attempts to collect and consume all of Sukuna’s fingers (yuck) in order to destroy the “King of Curses” once and for all, even at the cost of his own life.
Megyn Kelly Mourns Death of Sister: ‘If You Can Spare a Prayer’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly shared the news of her sister’s death Monday on her Sirius XM show. Kelly’s sister, Suzanne Crosley, died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly described that her sister’s health hadn’t been the best over the past couple of years, with “one problem after another.”
Who Is Kang? A Guide to the MCU’s New Thanos
Jonathan Majors' character plays a major role in the next "Avengers" movie, but is first in "Ant-Man 3"
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Review: Netflix Anthology Lets 8 Horror Directors Shine
Each episode tells a different horror story from a different filmmaker, to varying results
Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ Project: Justin Britt-Gibson Will Co-Write Script
The project is set after the events of 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
How VR Can Bring the ‘Reality’ Back to Reality Television | PRO Insight
Yes, virtual worlds can promote authenticity in the unscripted TV genre
First Trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Heralds Big Bad Kang’s Arrival
The movie will kick off Marvel's Phase 5 in February
Henry Cavill to Return as Superman in Future DC Movies
"A very small taste of whats to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," Cavill said
