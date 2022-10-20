ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Names James Gunn, Peter Safran to Head Warners’ Superhero Division

Industry veterans James Gunn and Peter Safran have been appointed to the new roles of Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios, overseeing the overall creative direction of the DC Universe across film, TV, and animation under a single banner, the studio announced on Tuesday. Gunn and Safran will...
Leslie Jordan, Comic and ‘Will & Grace’ Actor, Dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, a veteran actor and comedian whose credits include “Will & Grace” and “Call Me Kat,” died Monday morning after driving his car into a building. TMZ reported that he appeared to have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. He was 67. Jordan memorably...
‘9-1-1': The 118 Looks for Survivors After Lab Explosion (Exclusive Video)

The 118 is springing into action after an explosion rocked Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) workplace in the final moments of last week’s Season 6 episode. In an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode, titled “Tomorrow,” Bobby (Peter Krause) directs the crew to search for survivors and curtail the immense damage to the science lab.
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
