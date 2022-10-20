Read full article on original website
DC Names James Gunn, Peter Safran to Head Warners’ Superhero Division
Industry veterans James Gunn and Peter Safran have been appointed to the new roles of Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios, overseeing the overall creative direction of the DC Universe across film, TV, and animation under a single banner, the studio announced on Tuesday. Gunn and Safran will...
FX Orders ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series at Hulu, Sets ‘The Nevers’ Actress Viola Prettejohn as Star
The show is inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro's novel of the same name, which was adapted into a 2010 film written by Alex Garland, who will executive produce
Former Warner Bros Exec Sue Kroll in Talks for Amazon Studios’ Chief Marketing Role
The industry vet has consulted for Amazon Studios through its "Rings of Power" launch
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Documentary Canceled at MRC
The project was already financed and filmed but dropped after the artist's anti-Semitic rants
How ‘From Scratch’ Creator Honored Her Late Husband With Emotional Netflix Series
Tembi Locke and sister and co-creator Attica Locke tell TheWrap how true to life the limited series really is
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?
Justin Long stars in the film that's growing word-of-mouth buzz
Netflix Music Supervisors Seek Unionization Vote With IATSE
Streamer contracts the most music supervisors of any studio in Hollywood
‘Tár’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Lead Gotham Awards Nominations: Complete List
Other nominees include Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" and the father-daughter drama "Aftersun" starring Paul Mescal
How VR Can Bring the ‘Reality’ Back to Reality Television | PRO Insight
Yes, virtual worlds can promote authenticity in the unscripted TV genre
‘Doctor Who’ to Move to Disney+ Globally, Will Still Air on BBC in UK
The new joint venture between BBC and Disney Branded Television has the sci-fi series shifting away from BBC America and AMC+ for global streaming
‘9-1-1’: Tracie Thoms on Karen and Hen’s Future and the ‘Joy’ of Portraying a Queer Relationship on Network TV
Finally, they can let all those things go and move forward as a very strong fortified family unit, Thoms tells TheWrap
‘Industry’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
Good thing, too creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay began preemptively writing the third installment
Kanye West ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Docs to Remain Available on Netflix
Ye, who is facing widespread backlash after anti-Semitic remarks, wasnt involved in the creation or promotion of the movies
Todd Boehly, Hollywood’s Quietest Investor, Faces Spotlight After Golden Globes, Chelsea Soccer Deals
The billionaire financier is receiving backlash from both sides of the pond after stepping further into the public eye than ever before
Leslie Jordan, Comic and ‘Will & Grace’ Actor, Dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, a veteran actor and comedian whose credits include “Will & Grace” and “Call Me Kat,” died Monday morning after driving his car into a building. TMZ reported that he appeared to have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. He was 67. Jordan memorably...
‘9-1-1': The 118 Looks for Survivors After Lab Explosion (Exclusive Video)
The 118 is springing into action after an explosion rocked Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) workplace in the final moments of last week’s Season 6 episode. In an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode, titled “Tomorrow,” Bobby (Peter Krause) directs the crew to search for survivors and curtail the immense damage to the science lab.
Ratings: Fox Fights to the Top in Demo With ‘Friday Night Smackdown’
CBS won total viewership for Friday thanks to airings of "S.W.A.T.," "Fire Country" and "Blue Bloods"
‘Monster High: The Movie’ Sequel Set at Nickelodeon, Paramount+
The TV movie, based on Mattel's dolls of the same name, will air later in 2023
Demand for Nickelodeon’s ‘Avatar’ Series Is Still High – a Good Sign for Upcoming Projects | Charts
Both Netflix and Paramount are working on extensions of the popular animated franchise
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
