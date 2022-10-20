Read full article on original website
TheGrio Television Network Launching News Block With Eboni K. Williams & Marc Lamont Hill
EXCLUSIVE: TheGrio, the African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform owned by Byron Allen, is set to launch The Grio With Eboni K. Williams and The Grio with Marc Lamont Hill, a daily two-hour news block beginning Monday, October 24 on TheGrio Television Network. It will also be available via TheGrio streaming app. Hosted by author and television personality Williams, and author, activist, and scholar Hill, each one-hour program will feature critical news and information in the U.S. and around the world, along with a unique perspective and analysis of world news and events, according to Allen Media Group. Williams currently...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?
Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
Ricky Gervais mocks James Corden being banned from New York restaurant
Ricky Gervais retweeted a post by a fan mocking James Corden after it emerged that he was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant.The Late Late Show presenter was accused of “abusive” behaviour to waiting staff at Balthazar in Manhattan by the restaurant’s owner, who has since retracted the ban after confirming that Corden had called him to apologise.Gervais retweeted a post by a Twitter user named Sue, which read: “James f***ing Corden #AfterLife @rickygervais Worst. Dinner party. Ever.”Sign up for our newsletters.
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
'RHOBH' Fans Demand Andy Cohen Apology After Garcelle Reunion Joke
"That whole scene with him, Erika and Rinna joking about recycling was disgusting," one "RHOBH" fan tweeted about Andy Cohen.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
netflixjunkie.com
American Journalist Stephen A. Smith Rejects Will Smith for Playing Him in a Movie
2022 is about to end, and people still haven’t forgotten about Will Smith and his Oscar incident. Because of the slap gate, the actor had to face a lot of huge consequences. He lost some major projects and also got banned from the Academy. One more project came to light, which Smith lost because of the same reason. Stephen A. Smith opened up about rejecting Will in a project.
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
How to Order a Salad Like a Kardashian
‘The Kardashians’ are often seen with their giant salads from the LA based health food restaurant — Health Nut.
Boosie BadAzz Says Black People Should Boycott Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Demands It Be Taken Down
The new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is doing numbers on the streaming service and is the talk of the internet but Boosie BadAzz believes Black people shouldn't watch it. On Thursday (Sept. 29), Boosie BadAzz weighed in on the craze caused online by the new semi-fictional Netflix...
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Riverside Entertainment Hires; Beau Bridges, Eliza Coupe, Michael Madsen, Edward Furlong Castings; ‘I Am DB Cooper’, ‘Jurassic Punk’ Acquisitions; More – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: The award-winning production company and creative studio Riverside Entertainment has appointed Cynthia Graner as Head of Production and Brendon Nelson as Managing Director, as part of its continued expansion into scripted, unscripted and commercial content. In her new role, Graner will be responsible for management and oversight of Riverside’s physical production across all business lines. As Managing Director, Nelson will be responsible for defining and executing the company’s business strategy, with particular focus on client engagement, personnel retention and recruitment, vendor relations and best practices across all business lines. Past and current projects from Riverside include feature music docs Bluebird and...
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
Justine Bateman gets candid on aging and the idea that women’s faces are ‘broken’ and need ‘to be fixed’
Justine Bateman is getting candid about her new book, "Face: One Square Foot of Skin," and explaining what in her personal life inspired her to write the project. The book is a collection of stories from 47 women Bateman interviewed regarding how they feel about aging and the pressures to continue to look young as they age. She is hoping that through reading these stories, audiences will be able to look inward and identify some fears they have leading them to want to look young.
Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Daughter, Just Dropped $80,000 on Diamond Earrings for a Good Cause
Blue Ivy Carter is beginning to shake up the auction scene. Over the weekend, the 10-year-old daughter of megastars Beyoncé and Jay-Z snagged a pair of $80,000 diamond earrings at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. The annual charity event, which benefits Los Angeles’s WACO Theater Center, honored a slate of stars including Angela Basset and artist Mark Bradford. The eldest child of entertainment’s most conspicuously press-averse family was captured bidding for the earrings, designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, in the Instagram story of Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson. In the clip, actress Keke Palmer and Tina Knowles Lawson—Blue Ivy’s grandmother—can be...
Black Mafia Family Docuseries Premieres On Starz
The documentary series on the infamous Black Mafia Family produced by 50 Cent has premiered on Starz. The "BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" series provides a highly in-depth look at the brothers and how they crafted their drug trafficking empire that spanned from Detroit to Atlanta beginning in the 1980s. The post Black Mafia Family Docuseries Premieres On Starz appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Cardi B Makes a Case for Houndstooth in Ralph Lauren Skirt & Pumps at Courthouse
Cardi B was photographed at the Ronald Regan Federal Building in Santa Ana, Calif., yesterday wearing a patterned ensemble. The rapper is responding to a copyright-infringement lawsuit for allegedly misusing a man’s picture on the cover art of her 2016 debut mixtape. The “I Like It” rapper stepped out in Ralph Lauren, including the design house’s houndstooth jacquard wool V-neck sweater, coordinating with a wool pencil skirt and an accompanying wool boyfriend cardigan. She accessorized with an icy silver Chanel handbag. The “Bruised” soundtrack executive producer added a pop of color to her look with poppy pink nails and styled her hair...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Juliana Nalú Spotted Making Out In L.A. Wearing Yeezy Fits
The father of four has been romantically linked to an ever-growing roster of celebrity women this year. Even as his personal and professional life are in total turmoil, Kanye West still has time for his latest fling – 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú – who cameras caught him making out with on Wednesday (October 19) outside of a Los Angeles studio, according to Page Six.
